GTA Online Frozen Money Glitch explained

The Xbox One and PS4 ports of GTA Online have a very handy Frozen Money Glitch that essentially allows players to buy whatever they want at no cost.

As the name of the exploit implies, players don't actually lose cash performing it. However, they still need some money to get started.

Here are the requirements:

An Xbox One or PS4 port of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online

Access to Director Mode with a bird (any type will suffice)

Some money to buy stuff (which you will get refunded)

Otherwise, there aren't many limitations to this exploit. If this bug is too challenging, you can exit the game and keep everything as it was before you attempted this exploit.

Note: This particular Frozen Money Glitch does not work with the Expanded & Enhanced Edition.

How to do the Frozen Money Glitch in GTA Online

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform this Frozen Money Glitch as a solo player in GTA Online:

Go to the Interaction Menu and change your spawn to 'Last Location.' Change your outfit with anything in the Interaction Menu to force the game to save. Go to any garage with open spots in it. Buy some vehicles for that garage (you will need actual money to do this, but you will get your money back if you do the exploit properly). Continue to buy vehicles until you wish to stop. Once you see the sold screen for the last vehicle you wish to buy, disconnect from your internet. The game will kick you to Grand Theft Auto V. Open the Interaction Menu in this game and go to 'Director Mode.' Go to Actors → Animals → Any bird. Make the bird fly toward a moving vehicle that will get it Wasted, but switch to your GTA Online character right before that happens. Wait about five seconds on the following alert before accepting it. You will see a Wasted screen and a black loading screen. Bring up the command for the Interaction Menu, go up one, and select it twice to go back to Director Mode. Exit to Story Mode. If you spawn at the hospital as a bird, proceed to GTA Online in an Invite Only Session. (Public Sessions won't work for this step.) Go back to your garage of choice and rearrange the vehicles to save them permanently. (You can do this step at the blue marker.) Change your outfit to force the game to save.

Make sure not to get the bird Wasted too early or too late, as that will mess everything up. If you fail on the timing of getting the bird Wasted at the right time, just try again from the Director Mode step onward.

This variation of Frozen Money Glitch has existed since late December 2022 and has not been patched yet.

The main use of the Frozen Money Glitch is that it lets players buy as many vehicles as they'd like without worrying about losing their cash. It can be a tricky bug to pull off, but some players have stated that it worked as of January 11, 2023.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

