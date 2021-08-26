GTA Online to add Halloween-themed update and more in 2021, confirms Rockstar Games

After months of tittle-tattle around GTA Online, Rockstar Games has finally teased new content to keep up with the momentum.

GTA 5 is undoubtedly one of the finest titles to have ever come out. It has sold over 150 million copies in its eight years of existence. However, it owes a share of this success to its online capabilities.

Now, finally, after months of quiet, Rockstar Games has more or less announced that a ton of new content is on the horizon for GTA Online.

GTA Online to receive more content

Fans already know that an expanded and enhanced version of GTA 5 is on the table for new-gen console users. While nothing is set in stone right now, it's safe to assume that most of these updates will also trickle down to the online version of the title.

This might include a bigger map, new heists, characters and more. In an interview with GTANet, Rockstar Games confirmed its plans to release more content for the online version before this year draws to a close.

It said:

“We’ve got a few things planned this year which we think will be really fun for the community to take part in, as well as some new activities for Halloween, and some exciting new updates beyond that."

While the studio managed to keep everything else under wraps, it revealed that several fresh activities are planned for the Halloween update.

GTA Online has been instrumental in the growth of the franchise. Rockstar Games might be taking a little longer than expected to announce information on GTA 6, but its commitment to the online version of GTA 5 knows no bounds.

GTA Online has also blossomed into an all-embracing role-playing scene, which stars some of the finest streamers on the internet.

Even though GTA Online players can expect more content as the months go by, what they are and when they will be rolled out remains a matter of debate.

Edited by Sabine Algur