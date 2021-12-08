GTA Online glitch kicks player out for inactivity in the middle of a cutscene

There are many funny things that happen while playing GTA Online. One of them is getting kicked out while waiting for a cutscene in the game. One such thing happened to Redditor u/Lylla_Protogen as they were recording their gameplay. They later uploaded a screen recording of the incident and shared it on the GTA Online Reddit page.

The clip received 6.6k upvotes and 241 comments. The Redditor was in a lobby with their friends when the cutscene for the heist went on. They were soon kicked from the lobby with a message stating that inactivity was the reason for them being kicked out. The community empathized with the clip as it has happened to many players while playing GTA Online.

Reddit reacts to a player getting glitched out for inactivity in the middle of a cutscene in GTA Online

The clip was uploaded with a caption stating, "Imagine getting kicked for inactivity during a cutscene," where the player was glitched into being kicked out from the game. The most liked comment on the clip was by u/Snakebite318 in which they comically stated that "I was going to imagine it, but I just watched your video instead," based on the caption.

Another player shared their experience of being kicked out while waiting to load into their MC Business. Redditor u/maciejinho commented that "I was kicked for being idle while waiting to load into my coc*ine lockup, you know, that black screen with "loading" prompt in lower right corner :D." This comment received 385 upvotes and 28 replies showing that many other players have faced similar issues.

Redditor u/ Tremb1es commented that it would never happen to them because they always spam a button trying to skip the cutscene even if it works or not.

Redditor u/Faltarsia asks the uploader of the clip if they were accidentally tabbed out, to which u/Lylla_Protogen replied that it is not possible as they were playing on the Xbox with the controller right in front of them.

Another Redditor comically commented that GTA Online should have a skippable cutscene and should not make it extremely long.

Such things often happen in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games has included this feature to take out inactive players, but often players randomly get kicked out under the term of being inactive.

