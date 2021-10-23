GTA Online Halloween game mode Condemned: All you need to know

As November approaches, one thing is coming into focus: GTA Online's Halloween Surprise 2021! The yearly holiday in GTA usually results in some extremely terrifying content, and this year definitely appears to be no exception.

This year, all of the classic Halloween Modes have returned, but only for a limited time. Slasher, Come Out to Play, and Condemned are among the game modes that have returned and will be providing Double Rewards upon completion. Any newer players who haven't played these modes yet are in for a real treat. They're all about uncomfortable and spooky gameplay, so prepare to be scared. The latest Halloween update for GTA Online is now available on all platforms.

Everything to know about GTA Online's game mode Condemned

Condemned is an Adversary Mode that was released as part of the Smuggler's Run update for GTA Online. This mode has now been released again during the Halloween Surprise and Anniversary Specials events.

In this particular game mode, there are two to four players in the lobby. A "Condemned" is chosen at random at the start. Each player has their own timer in the shape of a bar, which can be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen. The Condemned's bar will progressively diminish and their goal is to kill another player before their timer runs out. The player that is killed becomes the new Condemned, while the previous Condemned is turned into a rival.

While three or four players are present, the Condemned will be eliminated from the game if their timer runs out, and the person with the fewest kills will become Condemned, as shown by the player's timer/bar blinking constantly when the Condemned is about to run out of time.

The game is won by the person who survives the round. If the game timer expires, the player who has the least depleted bar wins.

Also Read

In terms of weaponry, the Condemned will have access to the Pump Shotgun, while the rivals will have access to the Fist, Knife, and a Marksman Pistol with three rounds. Along with that, two Marksman Pistols are strewn across the map to replenish the rivals' ammo.

Condemned is a chaotic game mode that perfectly captures the terrifying spirit of Halloween.

Edited by Atul S