The holiday season is in full swing in GTA Online, and players can now slide their cars on the icy streets of Los Santos and skid right into a high-speed collision down the freeway and into other players.

Players had been concerned whether Rockstar Games would introduce some snow effects in Los Santos this year, given the scale and size of the Cayo Perico Heist DLC. However, it looks like GTA Online will indeed be part of the festivities and give out free rewards who play the game during the holiday season.

While it isn't called "Festive Surprise" this time around, the rewards and the snow effects remain much the same as every year. Playing the game anytime between now and December 30th will get them many cool gifts from Rockstar.

GTA Online Holidays Bonuses 2020: Snow, free rewards, and more

Celebrate the holidays in GTA Online this week with a free Grotti Brioso 300, compliments of Southern San Andreas Super Autos.



Plus, there's an assortment of seasonal gifts and a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape: https://t.co/x7SvYHDl5Q pic.twitter.com/m9uByRqCrh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

All that players need to do to get the below gifts is play GTA Online between the dates mentioned above:

The Vibrant Stitch Emissive Mask

The Red Bleeder Festive Sweater

The Green Cluckin' Festive Sweater

The Tartan Livery for the Ocelot Ardent, Buckingham Akula and Karin Technical Custom

The Candy Cane Livery for the Comet Safari, HVY APC and HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

A care package containing the Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, a full supply of Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs, 25 Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines, and 10 Molotovs

Perhaps the best gift of the bunch comes in the form of a compact and nimble vehicle, which is part of GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist DLC, the Grotti Brioso 300.

Players can claim their free Grotti Brioso 300 by visiting Southern San Andreas Super Autos between December 22nd to December 30th in GTA Online. Apart from the bonuses, several in-game areas such as the Diamond and the Penthouse will be decked out in holiday decorations.

