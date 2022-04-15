Hilarious GTA Online meme shows Top Gear presenters launching missiles

Most GTA Online Reddit pieces are entertaining for their portrayal of actual gameplay and griefer fails. Many tricks and funny clips can be found across the GTA subreddit groups.

Some videos, however, have taken fans some time to create brilliant memes, something many Redditors and GTA fans would like to see more of.

GTA Online players learn how to use Kosatka missiles thanks to Top Gear pros

The above Reddit clip was made by a group of GTA fans and gamers who call themselves the Lama Crew and have a YouTube channel full of hilarious content like this.

The Lama Crew is famed on YouTube for using this editing style utilizing real-life people in "real-life" situations in GTA memes. For example, recently, they made numerous memes in Los Santos with a new visitor, Vladimir Putin. While very funny, this is a delicate subject.

In the video, two presenters from the popular TV show Top Gear have been superimposed onto the Kosatka submarine and are firing rockets. James May is on the console while Jeremy Clarkson talks tactics and ammo.

This brilliant clip was only possible from when these presenters did try out real-life tanks and artillery. It just so happens to mash perfectly alongside Pavel in GTA Online. Viewers loved it.

The commenters on the thread were just so happy to see such a well-made meme. There was talk of other famous memes, including the Eiffel Tower and Borat as CEO, which fans can also search for.

One commenter even assumed the role of narrator and made a hilarious joke, telling fans how the three Top Gear presenters would be spending their "episode" on GTA Online today.

It's clear that GTA memes are very accessible, and with enough time and patience, they can be made as perfect as the video clip in this article. Even Jeremy and James from Top Gear would love this.

Redditors and GTA Online players who enjoyed the clip, which is possibly the first of its kind, should check out the YouTube channel of Lama Crew for much more entertaining content, which is constantly updated.

Edited by Ravi Iyer