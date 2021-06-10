GTA Online money farming guide for 6/10/21: 2x payout on vehicle cargo, VIP work, and more

GTA Online's weekly update for the period of 10th to 17th June 2021, is here and there are loads of money-making opportunities for players. From 2x money spent on vehicle cargo sell missions to triple cash on Extraction adversary mode, there is no shortage of money-making avenues.

GTA Online money farming guide for 6/10/21

For those who are keen on the PvP experience, GTA Online is offering 3x money and RP for playing the Adversary mode Extraction. The objective of the mode is fairly simple:

"An executive jet's gone down in the wrong part of town. A team of Bodyguards works with their team member, the Target, to rendezvous in the extraction zone and get them to the evac point. Meanwhile, the Hit Squad try to find the Target first and put them down." — Rockstar Games Social Club description.

For players not so keen on the PvP experience, there are many other lucrative money-making methods this week:

2x GTA$ and RP on VIP Work

2x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout

2x GTA$ and RP on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions

2x GTA$ and RP on Simeon's Export Requests

The simplest way to optimize the route is as follows:

Hire anywhere between one-three associates for the organization (Not only will they make 2x associate money, players can export more vehicle cargo in a single go) Sell vehicle cargo from the vehicle warehouse (Payout for high-end vehicles= GTA $200,000 per vehicle) After completing the sell mission immediately begin VIP work like Headhunter or Hostile Takeover, which pay 2x money and RP this week. (This ensures that the 20-minute cooldown between vehicle sells isn't wasted) Source a new vehicle for the vehicle warehouse till the 20-minute cooldown is complete and repeat the process.

While Simeon's export requests aren't the most efficient way to earn money, the 2x bonus can make it an entertaining side mission when the vehicle export grind becomes stale for players.

As per this guide, players stand to make anywhere between GTA $600,000 (solo) to GTA $3 million per hour based on associate count.

