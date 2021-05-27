GTA Online new update (27th May): List of new Stunt Races

GTA Online likes to keep things fresh by releasing new races and game modes. While the big summer update is still several weeks away, Rockstar Games are teasing players with byte-sized patches as part of their weekly update every Thursday.

As it was earlier announced, GTA Online received a bunch of new game modes today, i.e., 27th May. As promised, Rockstar Games delivered eight new Stunt Races as part of the weekly update.

Hopefully, Survival will take over new parts of the Los Santos map next week, giving players exciting new maps and arenas to hone their survival skills.

Deadline will also receive seven new arenas in a future GTA Online update, which will likely be released before the planned summer update.

Current GTA Online weekly update a teaser for the upcoming summer update

The eight new Stunt Races added to the game are as follows:

Stunt - A Tight Spot Stunt - Bridge Too Far Stunt - Canyon Fodder Stunt - City Limits Stunt - Cluster Struck Stunt - Smoke Up Your Asphalt Stunt - Sun. Sea, and Chicanes Stunt- Vicious Spiral

To play these new Race Modes, simply Press Pause > Select Online > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Stunt Races.

These Stunt Races take place across the GTA Online map and feature an exciting selection of vehicles. Players will have to truly master the craft of racing in all forms to survive the new Stunt Races and come out on top in GTA Online.

While this is far from the most substantial update in the game, it is a teaser for the upcoming summer update.

Rockstar Games have teased an exciting new mission mode as well as a new "precisely modified" getaway vehicle for the summer update.