GTA Online next-gen version date: How to pre-order, download, file size, and more

GTA Online will be a standalone product, come tomorrow. The launch of the Expanded and Enhanced, or next-gen version, has console gamers all excited. The migration of the story mode files had already begun last week, and online characters can be transferred after launch.

Rockstar has revealed information about the new version through numerous Newswire posts over the past few months. The new version features loads of visual and QOL upgrades. This article talks about how to pre-order, preload, and download the game on PS5

How to Pre-Order and Preload GTA Online on PS5

Pre-ordering games is the norm these days as players want to get a head start. In a game like GTA Online, gamers can use any head start they can get. Plus, the rush on launch day is crazy, and servers tend to face issues quite frequently.

Pre-ordering GTA 5 on PlayStation is quite simple. Players who already have the PS4 version can take the following route:

The first step is to make sure the process is being done on a PS5 console, not the web application or mobile app.

Players who already own the PS4 version must first navigate to the game on the home screen.

Click on the three dots menu next to the Play Game option.

Click View Product.

Click the new three dots menu on the right again.

Select either Grand Theft Auto 5 or Grand Theft Auto Online. These should be the first two options.

Players who do not own the PS4 version can do the following:

Once again, ensure that the process is being done on a PS5 console, not the web application or mobile app.

Go to the PlayStation Store from the home screen.

Navigate to the Latest Tab.

Scroll down and go into the pre-order section.

Both games should be to the right after scrolling through the initial options.

If gamers still cannot find the games, they can scroll to the extreme right and click view all.

Once the games are located, a pre-order can be placed on the Story Mode, which will be £6.93 (depending on territory). The Online version is completely free for PS5 users on the PS Network till June 14.

Clicking on the download button will initiate the preload. (Online)

Clicking pre-order will bring up the payment information and confirmation screen.

Once that is completed, the download will begin automatically

Here's how much the games cost on the PlayStation after applying the 50% discount:

PlayStation 5:

Grand Theft Auto V (includes GTA Online) - $10.99 / £8.75 / €10.99 / AU $14.99

Grand Theft Auto Online (standalone) - Free

The next-gen versions of GTA 5 and Online take up a little more space than their predecessors. The PS5 version can take up to 86.837 GB.

Transferring Story Mode save files on the PS5

Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 15.Learn how to transfer Story Mode progress now, plus first details on GTA Online profile migration, pre-load timing, and more: rsg.ms/31e8df0 https://t.co/fvmi1i9TcX

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform. For GTA Online platform migrations, purchased GTA$ can only be transferred between platforms of the same family (PS4 -> PS5, Xbox One -> Xbox Series). All earned GTA$ will transfer regardless of platform.

The next-gen upgrade allows gamers to transfer saved files over to the new version via the Rockstar Social Club. According to Rockstar:

"PS4 and Xbox One players will be able to transfer both their Story Mode progress and their current Grand Theft Auto Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, or across console platforms, with a one-time migration for each."

The following steps need to be completed to transfer the file:

Access the game on the current console. Navigate to the Pause Menu and head over to the Game Tab. Select the Upload Save Game option. This should start the upload process.

