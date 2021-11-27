GTA Online players can get a $100k bonus gift with Prime Gaming

Now is the time for GTA Online players to make a lot of money, and they don't have to do much of anything.

Rockstar Games is certainly feeling generous this holiday season. GTA Online players can already win a free bonus gift of $500,000 this week. However, the festive spirit doesn't stop there, as one can also get an extra $100,000. All they need is access to a Prime Gaming account.

GTA Online players should only apply for this account if they plan on using Amazon's features. Prime Gaming is a monthly subscription that offers plenty of benefits, which makes it very useful. Those who already have an account can always link to their Rockstar Games Social Club.

GTA Online players can use Prime Gaming to claim a $100k reward

$100,000 is nothing to sneeze at in GTA Online, despite the inflated economy. Players can always find use for extra bags of money. The only requirement is a Prime Gaming account, so here's what players need to know.

How to claim the reward

GTA Online players must connect their Social Club account to Prime Gaming. Afterwards, they can log in and play a session. A free bonus gift of $100,000 will be sent to their bank accounts.

According to Rockstar Games, this offer is valid through the last week of November 2021. GTA Online players should act fast if they want the reward.

Linking the Social Club with Prime Gaming

GTA Online players should already have an account for the Rockstar Games Social Club. Unlike Prime Gaming, this one is entirely free of charge.

Now the player needs to get Amazon Prime, which has a monthly subscription cost of $12.99. The yearly total is $119, but that also involves additional taxes. As the name suggests, Prime Gaming is already included with Amazon Prime.

GTA Online players can now link their accounts via the Social Club. They can view their profile icon and find the settings, which should have the option for Linked Accounts. Players will get a confirmation message if they do it correctly.

Details and limitations

RespawnRevive @RespawnRevive #GTAOnline @RockstarSupport you claim my support tickets as closed and then never allow me to call or message an actual person. 3 tickets never fixed and you won't even let me claim my Prime Gaming reward. This is only the first wave. DO YOUR JOB #Rockstar Games #Rockstar @RockstarSupport you claim my support tickets as closed and then never allow me to call or message an actual person. 3 tickets never fixed and you won't even let me claim my Prime Gaming reward. This is only the first wave. DO YOUR JOB #RockstarGames #Rockstar #GTAOnline

Some GTA Online players may have trouble claiming their rewards from Prime Gaming. Rockstar Support does briefly address this on their main website. They claim that certain features will not always be available. Here is their explanation on how this works for GTA Online:

"This can occur for a number of reasons including regional restrictions, game design, or the incompatibility between features you are interacting with."

The state that players should come back later and try again. It's not a satisfactory answer for many who have this problem. However, those are the limitations of these rewards.

Spend it on Black Friday deals

$100,000 is a good amount of money to spend, especially since it's given away. Players can use it on anything from heist startup costs to vehicle upgrades. They can also take advantage of Black Friday sales for GTA Online.

Players can get 40% discounts off popular items, such as the Imponte Deluxo and Declasse Scramjet. These deals won't last forever, so players should make their decisions very soon.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul