GTA Online player finds Red Dead knife as a tattoo, uncovering yet another connection between both the titles  

GTA Online player Shaneypoo_UwU discovered that the knife tattoo they have on their character in the game resembles the knife from the original Red Dead game.

Red Dead Redemption and GTA are undoubtedly two of the most venerated franchises in the gaming fraternity. While GTA is fast-paced and exposes players to more modern forms of combat, Red Dead, on the flip side, involves a gradual build-up, with a more raw style of action.

GTA games over the years have had fixed protagonists. Players are free to decide what the characters wear and the hairstyle they keep. GTA Online, on the other hand, enables players to create a character the way they want. Tattoos and other features give these characters a unique look. The online version of the game boasts an improved collection compared to the story mode.

A Reddit user shared an image of their knife tattoo, which looks exactly like the knife from the original Red Dead game.

Both titles belong to the Rocktar Games banner, so it's safe to assume that assets from one would trickle down to the other.

Rockstar Games pays tribute to GTA and Red Dead Redemption

Rockstar Games has done a lot in the last few years to establish a relationship between both the franchises. As an ode to promoting Red Dead 2, the devs included a limited time event in GTA Online that allowed players to add the Gold Double Action Revolver to their arsenal of weapons.

Red Dead appears on GTA Online in other ways as well. Players can dress up their characters in Red Dead t-shirts. Interestingly, one of the parents listed in the GTA Online character development process is named John Marston.

Read Dead and GTA have a stronger connection thn we think (Image via Rockstar Games)

Over the course of the story, players also came across a book authored by J. Marston, another reference to Red Dead. Jack Marston was a character in the original Red Dead game who used to read a lot as a child and wanted to grow up to become a writer.

From the looks of it, Rockstar Games made the dream come true in GTA 5 and added the book to the game. But even veterans of the Red Dead franchise can easily miss such tiny details.

