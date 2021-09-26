GTA Online Redditor’s “Flight Mode” idea would put an end to the annoying phone calls

GTA Online hasn't changed the way in-game mobile phones work after all these years. Players will be constantly interrupted by annoying calls, which can be extremely aggravating.

Despite how popular smartphones have become recently, GTA Online is still stuck with outdated mobile devices. Modern phones have the option of activating Airplane Mode, which turns off the network connection altogether.

A Redditor pointed out how strange GTA Online lacks such a feature even though its predecessor (GTA 4) has it.

Redditor proposes Airplane Mode idea that would stop repeated phone calls in GTA Online

Players new to GTA Online get a rude awakening when they realize how annoying the phone calls are. It drains them of all the excitement they may have had for the game when this happened. Players often get distracted and irritated by the assault of incoming calls they get, and as a result, they fail their missions.

A Redditor by the username of Cold_Lavishness reminded others in the GTA Online subreddit that GTA 4 and its DLCs had a flight mode feature. Surprisingly, its successor didn't bother to implement it. This is entirely understandable for Story Mode, where players won't be bombarded with calls.

It sounds silly that GTA Online does this, yet there's no way to turn it off completely. There is a partial remedy to this situation, as another Redditor pointed out:

Players can set the number of calls they can receive on their mobile phones in-game. However, this isn't a true answer to the issue. What is even more hilarious is the other solution of giving in to the calls. As another Redditor has commented on the same thread, players can give in to the demands:

This sounds like a telemarketing scheme where potential customers get spammed with phone calls until they eventually accept to buy the product. The fact that Brucie has resorted to using this tactic seems even more hilarious. It's not as if Rockstar profits from this system either.

Players don't need to purchase Shark Cards to accept the demands of some of the callers. Thus, it should be a simple problem with a simple solution. Hopefully, players will get an update soon that reintroduces the Flight Mode feature to GTA Online.

