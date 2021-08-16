GTA Online Reddit is full of content posted by GTA players. Subreddits have always been a place where the players are most comfortable sharing unpolished content, and that is because Reddit's GTA community loves it in no other way.

Aerial vehicles are the best in GTA Online and the whole community will agree on this. Fastest speeds and the best weapons are found on aerial vehicles in the game.

One of the best vehicles in the game has to be the Sparrow Helicopter as it is quite fast and can be very good for missions. But the common problem while spawning a helicopter in the city is the fact that sometimes it spawns near an electric pole or a tree.

The blades or different parts of the helicopter usually get stuck in the obstructing object and often makes the chopper explode.

GTA Online Redditor’s helicopter spawn leaves fans in splits

GTA Online Redditor u/OneLengthyLad experienced a hilarious moment when his Sparrow spawned near an electric pole. This footage shows how, despite his attempts to destroy the electric pole, he faced one of the most interesting explosions ever seen in GTA Online.

It's not too uncommon for a Sparrow to explode when it crashes against something and when it happened to this redditor, the chopper spun around the pole and exploded after it was stabilized.

When this experience was posted on Reddit, the community went crazy watching this hysterical explosion. Everyone thought that the chopper escaped the pole and would not explode but in the end, the chopper exploded right when the player was exiting the vehicle.

The post received 861 upvotes on Reddit and the community fell in love with the explosion.

The top comment had 86 upvotes and it commended the clip for having a perfect ending. The video ends as the explosion is triggered and that's been a trend of its own on Reddit.

One commenter posted " Ringa ringa roses " because of how the helicopter spun around the pole twice before it got thrown off and eventually exploded.

Such incidents keep the GTA Online community on Reddit, active and entertained; reminding players GTA Online is supposed to be played for fun.

