GTA Online Redditor showcases annoying in-game NPC traffic

GTA games have always had dense traffic in their cities. The AI for NPC drivers has improved over time as the games have progressed. Yet, they still act weird sometimes, which may be a bit too realistic for comfort.

A GTA Online Redditor has posted a video highlighting the issue through two different incidents. The NPC drivers can be seen switching lanes at the wrong moment, causing the player to crash on both occasions.

This was a common issue back in GTA San Andreas, where driving on highways was quite risky. The NPCs in front of CJ would frequently switch lanes, even at high speeds. This would lead to multiple crashes with the player as well as other NPCs.

Funnily enough, it is almost nostalgic to see an age-old bug in GTA Online.

GTA Online: Redditor shows how bad the NPC drivers are in-game

The above video was posted by a Redditor named sneezinginjapanese on the GTA Online subreddit. The OP (original poster) has provided two instances of gameplay footage highlighting NPC traffic behavior.

In the first instance, he can be seen driving his Annis Remus in Rockford Hills. As he speeds through the somewhat empty road, a Youga in front of him swerves at the last moment and blocks him. It almost seems as if it was done deliberately by another player.

OP has a Princess Robot Bubblegum livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

In the second instance, the player is riding a Shotaro on an overpass near Little Seoul. He swerves through traffic at high speeds and takes what looks like an easy pass. However, as he is about to do so, a Stratum turns sharply and slams into the guardrail, with the player crashing out.

Can the same coincidence occur twice? (Image via Rockstar Games)

This time, it seems even more deliberate since the NPC was damaging their own car in the process. However, the player has had enough and decides to vent his frustration.

He takes out his Homing Launcher and blows up the NPC driving the Stratum. He then gets back on his Shotaro and continues listening to Hardbass music.

Justice served (Image via Rockstar Games)

The second incident was the funniest because the NPC asked the player if he was okay right after crashing into him. Another thing to note is that the latter is wearing Epsilon Robes.

This outfit is unique as unlocking it was originally intended to be a secret. To unlock it, the player must tip the Nightclub restroom attendant 575 times ($575 in $1 tips) in a single session.

The post managed to garner 835 upvotes on the subreddit. Redditors agreed that GTA Online has turned too realistic, as this happens all the time in real life. Most of them stated that this seems to be a bug affecting players after the Los Santos Tuners update.

