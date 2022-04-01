Is the Dinka Jester RR worth it in GTA Online? (March 31 - April 6)

GTA Online saw a whole slew of offers related to the LS Car Meet and its offerings this week. The Tuners DLC boasts of being the most popular DLC in the game. It brought with it a new area where car fanatics can hang out, show off their rides, compete with each other in races, etc.

This week's discounts feature many cars from the DLC and also a sweet reputation bonus. The Dinka Jester RR is one of them and is being offered up at a 40% discount. The Jester RR is one of the most popular Tuners DLC cars. Let's see if it is still worth it.

Dinka Jester RR in GTA Online

The Dinka Jester RR is a three-door liftback car in GTA Online. It was added to the game via the Los Santos Tuners DLC. The car is based on the fifth-generation Toyota GR Supra (J29/DB), which is a very popular car in real life.

The Jester RR can be picked up from Legendary Motorsport for $1.97 million and a trade price of $1.47 million. However, this week, the car is up for sale and can be bought for $1,182,000 - $886,500. JDM lovers can rejoice.

Even without the discounts, the car is a great buy. Be it for races, car meets, or just the pleasure of driving a rendition of the legendary Supra. Below are the performance and customization details which provide more reasons to get it.

Performance

The Dinka Jester RR is one of the fastest Tuners DLC cars in GTA Online (Image via Twitter/Nao NO WAR)

The Dinka Jester RR is a jack of all trades when it comes to performance. The car has great top speed, handling, and acceleration and is powered by a twin-cam inline 4 engine. It has a massive 8-speed gearbox that is laid out in a front engine-rear drive fashion. The car can go up to speeds of 201.17 kmph (125 mph).

The vehicle's handling is top-notch, as sharp turns at high speeds are quite easy. The traction on the Jester RR is also commendable as it pretty much sticks to the road.

Customization

Customization and cosmetic upgrades is where the car truly shines. Inspired by Supra, the Jester RR features tons of customizable options. GTA Online gamers can go all out to make their cars unique in many ways. The car features an intricate customizing ability that lets players alter stuff like canards, cam covers, engine blocks, strut braces, etc.

This also allows liveries to be put on. There are quite a few liveries that are inspired from elsewhere. For instance, the JDM livery calls back to the Toyota AE86 used by Takumi Fujiwara from Initial D, and the Xero Gas livery is inspired by Castrol Tom's Supra GT.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

LIVE POLL Q. Are you going to buy the Dinka Jester RR this week? Yes No 0 votes so far