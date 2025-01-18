GTA Online's El Rubio actor Joseph Melendez is no longer with us: All you need to know

Juan Strickler, better known as El Rubio among GTA Online players, is one of several characters popularized by the Rockstar Games franchise. He made his debut in late 2020 and was played by an American actor named Joseph Melendez. Apart from his involvement in the popular Grand Theft Auto multiplayer, Melendez also worked on several popular TV shows and was a member of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Well, while Strickler has remained a favorite character to date, GTA fans might be shocked to know that Joseph Melendez passed away sometime in September 2023.

Joseph Melendez El Rubio's actor from GTA Online The Cayo Perico Heist passed away in September 2023

Joseph Melendez played the primary antagonist of GTA Online The Cayo Perico Heist — Juan "El Rubio" Strickler. Besides his involvement in the Grand Theft Auto multiplayer, he has appeared in several TV shows like Ozark, S.W.A.T, The Sinner, and Lucifer, to name a few.

The actor reportedly died by suicide in September 2023. As mentioned earlier, He was a member of the SAG-AFTRA, a well-known labor union that represents performers, broadcasters, and recording artists. On September 13, 2023, the organization uploaded a post about his passing on Instagram, offering its deepest sympathies to Joseph Melendez's wife and family.

"SAG-AFTRA mourns the loss of National and NY Board member Joseph Melendez. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Ashley and their family, and honor his extraordinary contribution to the union and its members."

SAG-AFTRA's Instagram post from September 2023 about Joseph Melendez's passing (Image via Instagram/@sagaftra)

The actor debuted in the Grand Theft Auto franchise as Juan "El Rubio" Strickler in December 2020 with GTA Online's The Cayo Perico Heist DLC. His character owns a private island named Cayo Perico, where players stage a heist, stealing some of his valuable artifacts.

Joseph Melendez's performance made for an intriguing, intimidating, and memorable antagonist in Juan "El Rubio" Strickler. Most of the antagonist's involvement in GTA Online The Cayo Perico Heist comes in the form of cutscenes.

Some of Melendez's dialogues as El Rubio can also be heard as announcements over PA systems set up across the Cayo Perico island.

Rockstar Games even made a collectible related to the character, the Strickler Hat, that has been available for a limited time on a few occasions. It was last available back in November 2024 as part of a GTA Online Weekly Challenge reward.

El Rubio's Strickler Hat collectible for players (Image via Rockstar Games)

More recently, Rockstar introduced a weapon named the El Strickler Military Rifle, exclusively for GTA Online's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

