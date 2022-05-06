Why GTA Online players should buy a LAZER this week

This week's update in GTA Online features one of the best jets in the game up on sale. The P-996 LAZER can be bought for a whopping 30% off its regular price. This article explains why players should definitely get it.

GTA Online is a game that features about 700 vehicles. Out of these there are cars, bikes, weaponized cars, armored vehicles, aircraft, etc. The game has players constantly grinding for money. The money is needed to buy better vehicles, guns and properties.

Everything you need to know about the LAZER in GTA Online

The Jobuilt P-996 LAZER is a military fighter jet in GTA Online. The aircraft was added to the game via the P-996 week during 2017 and is based off the F-16C Fighting Falcon. Being a jet, the LAZER is very fast and can reach speeds of upto 185 knots while flying above 900 feet MSL. It also has the thrid best acceleration after the Starling and Besra.

The plane has been in the game since day 1 but could only be used if stolen from Fort Zancudo. Even the description on Warstock Cache and Carry refers to that:

"Who doesn't remember their first time? It seems just like yesterday: stealing a delicate hypercar, hitting the freeway going north, taking the dirt ramp with enough speed to somersault 200ft over the rear fence of Fort Zancudo, dodging the small arms fire, stealing a P-996, getting a 120mm shell inserted firmly up your intake, and enjoying your ringside seat at the fireworks. But now you're older and wiser, you're ready for a tactical fighter to call your own. Time to come of age."

The LAZER is an incredible jet which couples speed with awesome manuverability.

Why GTA gamers should buy the LAZER this week

It doesn't matter if a gamer is old or new to the game, a LAZER is something they must have spotted. Unfortunate for those who end up being against a player using one.

Flying mechanics in GTA Online are too good and the LAZER uses that to its advantage. That being said, the plane costs $6.5 million and it is safe to say that it's quite overpriced. Thanks to the weekly update, the plane is now being offered for 30% less. This brings down the price to $4.5 million. Saving $2 million is a big deal in the game.

In the hands of an able pilot, this beast can run rings around opponents. Broomstick riding griefers are smart and cautiously avoid the LAZER. The plane is a very squishy target and not much is needed to bring it down.

However, for a pilot who knows what he/she is doing, the LAZER can be deadly. It also has a very short take-off distance, which makes landing and taking off from awkward places is a breeze. The plane comes equipped with explosive canons and homing missiles.

It is never going to get cheaper. GTA gamers who have the spare cash should definitely get it. Players who do not have adequate funds should grind the double and triple money missions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan