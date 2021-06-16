GTA Online servers for PS3 and Xbox 360 to be shut down soon

PS3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online will no longer be available from December 16, 2021. The developer, Rockstar Games, updated the information in a press release on its official website and social media handles.

In simpler terms, players on the said consoles won't be able to play the game online.

GTA Online for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 Will Shut Down on December 16, 2021



Along with this, players will not be able to purchase Shark Cash Cards on either of the platforms starting September 15, 2021. Following this, Rockstar Games Social Club, stat tracking, and other features will not be accessible from September 16, 2021.

Leaderboards, stats tracking, Rockstar Games Social Club, and other features will also be discontinued for Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire from September 16, 2021 for PS3 and Xbox 360.

Considering the popularity of GTA V and its online counterpart, the developer is keen on bringing the games to newer platforms like PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. However, Rockstar Games has also decided to bid adieu to the older consoles.

GTA Online: GTA V Story Mode will be unaffected

Rockstar Games, in its press release, informed fans that Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode progress will not be affected. Players will be able to access the story mode and retain their progress.

Similarly, players will have access to their Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire story mode to keep their progress intact.

Initially, Grand Theft Online was launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 back in October 2013 closely following the launch of the main game. Ever since its inception, the game has seen constant annual updates and has evolved greatly.

Upon its launch, GTA Online received mixed reviews due to several glitches. Even with all the bugs, the game received numerous accolades that year. Heists, the 2015 update, was lauded and well-received.

GTA Online will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this November

Rockstar Games will be rolling out the GTA Online for the current-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on November 11, 2021.

Grand Theft Auto Online hit PS4 and Xbox One consoles back in 2014. Meanwhile, 2015 saw the launch of the game on PCs.

