GTA Online Special Vehicle Work mission, Escape Escort: Step-by-step guide

GTA Online's latest update emphasizes fulfilling Daily Objectives as the rewards are much higher now. Players can get up to $45,000 per day from completing these, and today's Daily Objective is to play a Special Vehicle Work mission.

There are eight such tasks in GTA Online, and Escape Escort is one option. These missions are all unlockable at Rank 1, but players must complete a specific number of Vehicle Cargo missions to unlock them.

Escape Escort is the easiest to unlock, requiring only four completed Vehicle Cargo missions.

GTA Online guide for completing the Escape Escort Special Vehicle Work mission

Players must follow these steps to begin the Escape Escort Special Vehicle Work mission in GTA Online:

Open the SecuroServ computer at the office.

Pick the Special Vehicle Work option.

option. Select the Escape Escort mission.

mission. Press the Launch Mission button.

The crew is sent to La Mesa to pick up the Rumpo Custom and a Ramp Buggy. The assistant notifies that the SecuroServ's clients are facing law enforcement pressure and require an extraction squad. After obtaining the cars, the team is sent to the Union Depository.

SecuroServ sends an alert to the assistant, stating that the clients require quick evacuation and are encircled by the LSPD. The Ramp Buggy drivers must break through the barricades of Interceptors and Sheriff SUVs to reach the facility's lower entrance.

Meanwhile, the Rumpo Custom driver must retrieve the customers.

Once the clients are in the Rumpo Custom, the team must evade the authorities. They have to ensure that the van has a free route by using their buggies to flip any police cars or vehicles out of the way. Users must be cautious since the police cars will be surrounded by concrete barricades.

Police will no longer pursue the crew once they reach the tunnel beneath Fort Zancudo. This is when the van's driver can safely transport the clients to the evacuation zone. The mission will be accomplished when the clients leave the location in a Dinghy.

GTA Online gamers will unlock the Ramp Buggy and the Rumpo Custom at a reduced SecuroServ Trade Price from Warstock Cache & Carry by finishing this mission. They are stored in the Underground Garage if purchased, and if one is destroyed, a new one is transported to the same place.

