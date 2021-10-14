GTA Online daily objective rewards adjusted, players can earn $45,000 every day for completing them

GTA Online's weekly Thursday update has finally arrived and it has brought along several new rewards with it. After a few disappointing weeks, GTA Online fans will be glad to hear that Rockstar Games has rebalanced the reward for completing daily objectives. Upon completing daily objectives, players can now earn $45,000 per day, plus a 50% bonus from the new event. Here's everything that GTA Online players need to know about these new rewards.

GTA Online weekly update: Daily objectives rewards improved

You can earn $45,000 per day for completing daily objectives with 50% bonus from the new event.

You can earn $45,000 per day for completing daily objectives with 50% bonus from the new event.

You can earn $45,000 per day for completing daily objectives with 50% bonus from the new event.

This week's update has been surprisingly better than the last few. Not only is there a better podium vehicle available, but there are a lot more avenues to make some serious money. The Daily Objectives are, in general, a quick and easy way to earn GTA$ and RP in GTA Online.

With this week's update, players can now earn even more from these. Since Rockstar has removed plenty of Adversary Modes from the game, some players had a glitched Daily Objectives list. The game would instruct them to complete game modes that were no longer available.

This has since been fixed in the new update. Instead of the existing game modes, players have been given several choices of objectives to fulfill. These have been detailed in the tweet below:

Friday - Complete a Special Vehicle Work

Saturday - Participate in Sumo

Sunday - Participate in the Adversary Series

Monday - Participate in Client Job

Tuesday - Complete a Doomsday Heist Prep

Wednesday - Participate in Tag Team

Thursday - Participate in Capture - Raid
Friday - Complete a Special Vehicle Work
Saturday - Participate in Sumo
Sunday - Participate in the Adversary Series
Monday - Participate in Client Job
Tuesday - Complete a Doomsday Heist Prep
Wednesday - Participate in Tag Team

Friday - Complete a Special Vehicle Work

Saturday - Participate in Sumo

Sunday - Participate in the Adversary Series

Monday - Participate in Client Job

Tuesday - Complete a Doomsday Heist Prep

Wednesday - Participate in Tag Team

Players have to complete the given tasks for each day starting from today. Here's how the Daily Objectives are going to play out:

Thursday, 14th October: Participate in Capture - Raid

Friday, 15th October: Complete a Special Vehicle Work

Saturday, 16th October: Participate in Sumo

Sunday, 17th October: Participate in the Adversary Series

Monday, 18th October: Participate in Client Job

Tuesday, 19th October: Complete a Doomsday Heist Prep

Wednesday, 20th October: Participate in Tag Team

By completing these objectives every day until the next update, players will earn a cumulative total of GTA$ 315,000. Players will also get 3x bonus GTA$ and RP for participating in Adversary Mode - Sumo and 2x bonus GTA$ and RP for completing Special Vehicle Work.

GTA Online players are also eagerly awaiting a Halloween update for this year, which might come out at the end of this month.

