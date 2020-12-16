GTA Online Still Slipping Los Santos: All antenna locations on the map

With a title update of this scale and size, GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist was bound to bring a ton of new elements to the game.

Along with the new island, vehicles and weapons, fans were sure that Rockstar was going to introduce more collectibles and side activities.

They were proven right as GTA Online players can now assist in the setting up of one of the new radio stations in the city, Still Slipping Los Santos.

The radio station has broken antennas placed all over the map. The player can help bring them online so that Los Santos can have fresh tunes to groove to.

These antenna locations are spread throughout the map of GTA Online but shouldn't prove too much of a challenge for seasoned players.

GTA Online Still Slipping Los Santos: Where are the broken antennas located?

There are a total of 10 broken antennas spread throughout the map of the game. They are predominantly found on the roof of buildings. While there are some that can be found on sea level, most of these antennas will require reaching the roof of a building.

Therefore, if the player has a jetpack or an Oppressor MKII, finding these antennas shouldn't be that much of a challenge. Here are their locations:

Paleto Bay- Roof of a building Mount Chiliad- Tram Station Grand Senora Station- Rebel Station Pacific Bluffs- Roof of Kortz Center Vinewood Hills- Bottom of cell tower Sandy Shores- Next to Trevor’s trailer Burton- Roof of mall Vespucci Beach- Opposite beach overlooking the workout area Cypress Flats- Roof of building in the centre of the area San Chianski Mountain Range

Repairing all of the broken antennas will unlock the Still Slipping Los Santos station, and players will be able to enjoy all the new music in GTA Online. Furthermore, players will be rewarded with $250,000 and 10,000 RP.

