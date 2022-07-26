GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update size for all platforms revealed: PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

The Criminal Enterprises, the latest DLC for GTA Online, has officially been released and is now playable on all platforms. Players from all over the world may now download and enjoy all the new content in the game.

The update will be accessible on all platforms, including the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The sizes vary greatly depending on the platform, with the PC version being the smallest and the Xbox version being the largest.

Download size of Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Accurate storage requirements

Several Rockstar Games insiders and fans had earlier revealed the storage requirements for the latest GTA Online content update. It isn't that big on PC and PlayStation 4, and it's moderately sized on Xbox One and PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X/S players will require a hefty download.

Here are the download sizes of The Criminal Enterprises DLC for all devices, arranged from smallest to largest:

PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Rockstar Games Launcher) - 2.83 GB

2.83 GB PlayStation 4 - 2.88 GB

2.88 GB Xbox One - 3.80 GB

3.80 GB PlayStation 5 - 5.7 GB

5.7 GB Xbox Series X/S - 12.05 GB

How to manually install updates on PC

Ben @videotech_ Update is out on PC, 2.83GB Update is out on PC, 2.83GB

Players can always force their game to update manually, and the method varies for all devices. On PC, there are three different methods depending on the three different stores from where one can get GTA 5.

Rockstar Games Launcher: Settings > My Installed Games > Grand Theft Auto V > Verify game file integrity button > Verify Integrity.

Settings > My Installed Games > Grand Theft Auto V > Verify game file integrity button > Verify Integrity. Steam: Library > Grand Theft Auto V > Properties (Right click) Local Files > Verify integrity of game files.

Library > Grand Theft Auto V > Properties (Right click) Local Files > Verify integrity of game files. Epic Games Store: Library > Update (For enabling auto updates, go to Navigation > Settings > Manage Games > Allow Auto-Updates).

How to manually install updates on PlayStation consoles

Ben @videotech_ Update is out now on PS5, 5GB Update is out now on PS5, 5GB https://t.co/PUem6LyTMn

On PlayStation 4 and 5, players must first open their "Library." Then, hover over "Grand Theft Auto V," press the "Options" button on the controller and select "Check for Update" from the side menu that appears. Next, choose "Go to [Downloads]." The game will immediately begin updating.

How to manually install updates on Xbox consoles

Ben @videotech_ Xbox update is rolling out right now - 12.05GB! Xbox update is rolling out right now - 12.05GB!

Click "My games & programs" on the right side of the screen. Pick "Games" from the "Games & applications" menu that appears. Select "Grand Theft Auto V" and then, from the pop-up menu, choose "Manage game." Scroll down to "Updates" for more information. Users can install any updates that are available using this menu.

How much storage does GTA 5 require in general?

The next-gen edition of Grand Theft Auto 5, which came out earlier this year, was much larger than the PS4 and Xbox One edition of the game. The PC version is still the largest, taking up over 100 GB with all the updates combined. Here are the base game storage requirements for all devices:

PC - 107 GB

107 GB PlayStation 4 - 76 GB

76 GB PlayStation 5 - 87 GB

87 GB Xbox One - 73 GB

73 GB Xbox Series X/S - 94 GB

Players will need a lot of space on their devices for GTA Online to run smoothly, especially after installing today's update.

