Alpha-Z1 in GTA Online: Price, stats, weekly discount and more

GTA Online sees a lot of gamers who keep returning for the love they possess for the in-game vehicles. There are too many vehicles to count if all the cars, motorcycles, aircraft, etc., are bunched up. Every week, Rockstar announces weekly discounts and offers.

This week the Buckingham Alpha-Z1 airplane is on discount along with other vehicles. This vehicle was added to the game via the Smuggler's Run update.

GTA Online has the Alpha-Z1 on sale this week

This week is a great one to be playing GTA Online as there are quite a few things on sale. The fixed-wing airplane from Elitas Travel is 40% off this week.

There was never a better time to be a pilot. Additionally, the game has also put Hangar on sale. Payouts are triple for Hangar sale missions as well.

How to get the Alpha-Z1

This is easily one of most agile planes in the game (Image via GTA Base)

The Buckingham Alpha-Z1 is available at Elitas Travel for $2,121,250 and a trade price of $1,595,000. The trade price can be unlocked after completing nine freight cargo missions via the Hangar.

However, this week, the Alpha-Z1 can be picked up for 40% off. This means the base price is $1,272,750, and the discounted trade price is $638,000.

Storing it will require the Hangar. Luckily, that is on sale this week as well. Beginner pilots need not worry as the Flight School activities are also paying 2X RP and Cash this week.

Performance and customization

According to Elitas Travel:

Engine: four-cylinder, fixed pitch. Wing area: 66 square feet. Cockpit size: matchbox. Cabin temperature: hotter than Satan's taint. Chances of survival if you hit anything more than a light crosswind: none whatsoever. Top Speed: routinely fatal. Customer satisfaction: are you still there? Did you read the part about the top speed? Please note: This aircraft is excluded from Pegasus Lifestyle Management and must be stored in a personal hangar

The Z1 in GTA Online is based on the Reberry 3M1C1R in real-life. This is most evident due to the wide nose and position of the undercarriage. This is the fastest piston-powered plane in the game.

It may sometimes give the Hydra and Lazer a run for their money. Handling this plane is extremely sensitive, and untrained hands often fail to tame this winged beast. It can take off from surprisingly short distances, but landing it is challenging even on flat surfaces.

Being a plane, this has little to no customization apart from performance upgrades. The vehicle can be resprayed and equipped with either chaff or flares. There are quite a few Liveries, and gamers can make this thing look pretty.

Fun Fact: The 'Play Outside' livery depicts the Slingsby T765 from a famous British children's TV show named 'Come Outside.'

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha