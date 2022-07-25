GTA Online Criminal Enterprises update global release map shows approximate release time for all regions

GTA Online players are eager to get their hands on The Criminal Enterprises DLC, which is set to be released tomorrow. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest updates to Rockstar's online title, not just in terms of content but also in terms of significant changes and improvements to gameplay and accessibility.

To reap the full benefits of the new update as soon as possible, players should take note of the expected release times for their region. This article presents a global release map created by GTA community insiders based on the release times of previous updates.

The GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC is launching tomorrow to players all around the world

Times are subject to change and it may release earlier. Tune in an hour in advance, as always I'll be on the clock.

The Criminal Enterprises update for GTA Online will be made available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on the same day. This means that this isn't exclusive to next-gen consoles as some players had initially feared.

Rockstar has consistently followed the same pattern regarding updates, so there is no reason to believe this time will be any different. The only difference between the general timing for each new update in GTA Online and the weekly update is the date of release. Content updates (DLCs) go live on Tuesdays, while weekly updates are launched on Thursdays.

Here are the timings as predicted by Ben (@videotech_):

3:00 am — Los Angeles and Seattle, USA

4:00 am — Alberta, Canada

6:00 am — New York, USA

7:00 am — Sao Paulo, Brazil

11:00 am — London and Madrid, Europe

12:00 pm — Paris and Berlin, Europe

1:00 pm — Riyadh and Moscow, EMEA

3:30 pm — New Delhi, India

6:00 pm — Beijing and Perth, APAC

7:00 pm — Seoul and Tokyo, APAC

8:00 pm — Sydney, Australia

10:00 pm — Christchurch, New Zealand

Note: The Criminal Enterprises update may be released at slightly different times for different regions, and the times given above are subject to change.

Major changes brought on with this update

The Criminal Enterprises DLC comes with a new series of Contact Missions where players get to be IAA agents. The Oppressor Mk II is getting nerfed, while the Cayo Perico Heist cooldown timer is set to increase.

Meanwhile, payouts will be increased for all in-game activities, players can complete Sell Missions in private lobbies, and Criminal Careers will be greatly expanded.

There are several other gameplay improvements, as well as new weapons, vehicles, and vehicle upgrades for players to look forward to. The full extent of the changes will be revealed tomorrow once the update comes out.

