GTA Online Weekly Bonus 2/18: Overflod Tyrant, free Dinka Verus, and more

The GTA Online Weekly Bonus arrives every Thursday to set player routines and reward them with cool, new discounts and a new Podium Car.

This week in GTA Online, players have a shot at bagging an Overflod Tyrant for free as the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond.

The weekly update switches things up in GTA Online by allowing certain businesses, activities, and game modes to pay out more. This way, players will be incentivized to play a variety of different game modes and match types in GTA Online.

However, the biggest source of appeal is through the newest ATV in GTA Online, the Dinka Verus. Players are well familiar with this fun ATV as it was a constant presence on the Cayo Perico island.

Players will now be able to buy one for themselves through Warstock Cache and Carry.

Overflod Tyrant, new Dinka Verus, and more in GTA Online

Source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

New Content

Dinka Verus (GTA$ 192,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry)

Advertisement

Podium Vehicle

Överflöd Tyrant

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Open Wheel Race

2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions

2x GTA$ and RP on MC Businesses

3x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout

Discounted Content

50% off Invade and Persuade RC Tank (GTA$ 1,137,500)

50% off Mammoth Thruster (GTA$ 1,828,750 / 1,375,000)

50% off BF Ramp Buggy (GTA$ 1,596,000 / 1,200,000)

50% off Arena Workshop

40% off Benefactor BR8 ($ 2,040,000)

40% off Declasse DR1 ($ 1,798,200)

40% off Progen PR4 ($ 2,109,000)

40% off Ocelot R88 ($ 1,869,000)

50% off Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouse ($ 750,000)

50% off Souther San Andreas Super Autos Rc Bandito ($ 795,000)

50% off All Clubhouses

25% off RO-86 Alkonost ($ 3,262,500 / 2,446,875)

25% off Grotti Itali RSX ($ 2,598,750 / 1,949,062.5)

100% off Dinka Verus ($ 0)

50% off All Open Road Businesses

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Dewbauchee Vagner ($ 307,000)

70% off Coil Rocket Voltic ($ 1,149,120 / 864,000)

The Dinka Verus will be available for free only this week on GTA Online. Therefore, if players' garages in the game severely lack ATVs, then this is the time to bag one while it is free of cost. The ATV is otherwise worth $192,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

Open Wheel Races are worth Double Cash and RP for this week in the game, and players can launch one by following these steps: