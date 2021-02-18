GTA Online Weekly Bonus 2/18: Overflod Tyrant, free Dinka Verus, and more

The GTA Online Weekly Bonus arrives every Thursday to set player routines and reward them with cool, new discounts and a new Podium Car.
This week in GTA Online, players have a shot at bagging an Overflod Tyrant for free as the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond.
The weekly update switches things up in GTA Online by allowing certain businesses, activities, and game modes to pay out more. This way, players will be incentivized to play a variety of different game modes and match types in GTA Online.
However, the biggest source of appeal is through the newest ATV in GTA Online, the Dinka Verus. Players are well familiar with this fun ATV as it was a constant presence on the Cayo Perico island.
Players will now be able to buy one for themselves through Warstock Cache and Carry.
Overflod Tyrant, new Dinka Verus, and more in GTA Online
Source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline
New Content
- Dinka Verus (GTA$ 192,000 on Warstock Cache & Carry)
Podium Vehicle
- Överflöd Tyrant
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Open Wheel Race
- 2x GTA$ and RP on Contact Missions
- 2x GTA$ and RP on MC Businesses
- 3x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout
Discounted Content
- 50% off Invade and Persuade RC Tank (GTA$ 1,137,500)
- 50% off Mammoth Thruster (GTA$ 1,828,750 / 1,375,000)
- 50% off BF Ramp Buggy (GTA$ 1,596,000 / 1,200,000)
- 50% off Arena Workshop
- 40% off Benefactor BR8 ($ 2,040,000)
- 40% off Declasse DR1 ($ 1,798,200)
- 40% off Progen PR4 ($ 2,109,000)
- 40% off Ocelot R88 ($ 1,869,000)
- 50% off Diamond Casino & Resort Master Penthouse ($ 750,000)
- 50% off Souther San Andreas Super Autos Rc Bandito ($ 795,000)
- 50% off All Clubhouses
- 25% off RO-86 Alkonost ($ 3,262,500 / 2,446,875)
- 25% off Grotti Itali RSX ($ 2,598,750 / 1,949,062.5)
- 100% off Dinka Verus ($ 0)
- 50% off All Open Road Businesses
Twitch Prime Bonuses
- 80% off Dewbauchee Vagner ($ 307,000)
- 70% off Coil Rocket Voltic ($ 1,149,120 / 864,000)
The Dinka Verus will be available for free only this week on GTA Online. Therefore, if players' garages in the game severely lack ATVs, then this is the time to bag one while it is free of cost. The ATV is otherwise worth $192,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.
Open Wheel Races are worth Double Cash and RP for this week in the game, and players can launch one by following these steps:
- Head to the Pause Menu
- Online > Rockstar Created > Races
- Look for Open Wheel Races