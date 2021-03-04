GTA Online Weekly Update 3/4: Bravado Verlierer, Stockpile, and more

GTA Online Weekly Bonuses return today, much to the fanbase's delight for those who are looking forward to new bonus activities and a flashy new podium vehicle. This week in GTA Online, players stand a chance of winning the Bravado Verlierer, which is an absolute powerhouse of a car.

The theme of this week's bonuses and discounts seems to be a focus on military vehicles such as the new Vetir, P-996 Lazer, and Buckingham Akula, which is music to the ears of players who have wanted to fill up their hangars and garages with an assortment of military-grade vehicles in GTA Online.

In terms of bonus activities, players can earn Double Cash and RP this week in Stockpile Adversary Mode.

GTA Online Weekly Bonus 3/4: Bravado Verlierer,

source: u/BryonyBot, r/gtaonline

Podium Vehicle

Bravado Verlierer

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

2x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Stockpile

2x GTA$ and RP on Sea Races

2x GTA$ and RP on Air Races

2x GTA$ and RP on A Superyacht Life

Discounted Content

40% off Buckingham Akula (GTA$ 2,222,430 / 1,671,000)

40% off Jobuilt P-996 LAZER (GTA$ 3,900,000)

40% off FH-1 Hunter (GTA$ 2,473,800 / 1,860,000)

40% off Savage (GTA$ 1,556,100 / 1,170,000)

40% off Principe Deveste Eight (GTA$ 1,077,000)

60% off All Hangars

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off HVY Barrage (GTA$ 424,270 / 319,000)

80% off HVY Brickade (GTA$ 222,000)

35% off Vetir (GTA$ 1,059,500 / 794,625)

Podium Vehicle: Bravado Verlierer

"The Verlierer has all the looks of a 60s roadster, with the added advantage of being able to drive around corners. Combining its sophisticated looks with tight handling and the forward momentum of a hungry leopard, the only thing getting in your way here is your lack of coordination and fear of becoming a road accident statistic."

―Legendary Motorsport description

To stand a chance of winning the Bravado, drive on over to the Diamond Casino and Resort on the map. Once inside, players will need a Casino membership to play any game within the Casino, as well as a handful of chips.

Players can buy Chips and a membership from the Casino Reception, after which they can proceed to the Lucky Wheel and try and spin for a Podium Vehicle. Other prizes on the Wheel include bonus RP, Cash, and even Clothing Items.