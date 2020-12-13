GTA Online Winter Update 2020: Cayo Perico Heist release date and expected time revealed

GTA fans are currently giddy with excitement at the prospect of being able to jump into the game knowing a whole new location, as well as a bunch of new content, awaits them.

GTA Online, for the better part of its run of 7 years at this point, has constantly been evolving and looking to provide tonnes of interesting content to its players. As a result, Rockstar have been toiling to create meaningful content out of the game's extensive lore and even adding on to it with new characters.

The latest of which is the star of the upcoming update to GTA Online, El Rubio. The player will be tasked with infiltrating El Rubio's private compound on the Cayo Perico island through the way of a submarine, which serves as the HQ for the Heist.

GTA Online Winter Update: Cayo Perico Heist release date and expected time

The Cayo Perico Heist update will drop on December 15 and brings a tonne of new content to GTA Online. The DLC has been built up to be the biggest ever update for the game and from what can be gathered from the information available, it seems like Rockstar are staying true to that initial promise.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming update as Rockstar are looking to pull out all the stops with regards to the content in GTA Online. New weapons, music, radio stations, (possibly new cars), and new property in the form of the Submarine HQ, are only some of the changes confirmed by Rockstar.

The timing of GTA Online updates seems to follow a certain pattern usually with the Los Santos Summer Special and the Diamond Casino Heist dropping at roundabout 10 AM BST.

The scale of this update is comparable to the Diamond Casino Heist and thus, players can expect the update to release at roughly the same time of 10 AM BST/ 4AM EST/ 2:30 PM IST.

Three new radio stations, including Still Slipping Los Santos with Joy Orbison and KULT FM with Julian Casablancas.



Plus, brand new mixes from Flying Lotus and Gilles Peterson and much more in The Cayo Perico Heist: https://t.co/drssGE8wn6 pic.twitter.com/oi3ykW8oeR — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 10, 2020

