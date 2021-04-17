GTA RP server NoPixel allegedly punishes xQc with lowered queue priority

The GTA NoPixel admins seem to have lowered xQc's queue priority on the server recently. Popular streamer and GTA roleplayer xQc has had a rocky relationship with the NoPixel admins during his stay on the server.

The streamer has been banned multiple times from the server, sometimes permanently, before resolving issues with the admins directly.

xQc reacts as he apparently gets his queue priority bumped down in GTA RP server NoPixel

In a recent stream highlight, xQc can be seen entering the queue to get into the NoPixel server before being greeted by the message "you are 41/253 in the queue."

As the largest streamer for GTA RP by viewership statistics, xQc looked completely baffled to learn that his queue priorities had been lowered. This is because popular streamers who frequent the server usually get little to no wait time.

After staring at his queue position, xQc simply smiled at his situation and replied, "okay dude."

xQc's actions in the server have been less than stellar recently, with him being banned multiple times over the past couple of months and a lot of drama being stirred up around him.

In the latest controversy, xQc was accused of encouraging chat hoppers to go into other GTA RP streamers' chats and protest the treatment he received from them in the game.

"Don't blame chat hoppers for criticizing complete trashy behaviour. Don't do it, don't f***ing do it. It's like if I blamed chat hoppers for everybody that's against me all the time."

What followed was borderline harassment in other streamers' chats as his near 100k viewer base at the time spammed the other players with messages to let xQc go. This led to his perma-ban from the server for encouraging it.

With the entire saga behind them, xQc may have believed it was all water under the bridge as he was recently unbanned from NoPixel. It was definitely a shock for the streamer to see his queue priority dropped.

