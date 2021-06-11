GTA RP streamer SAVx "faked his death" after getting banned from NoPixel

The GTA RP community was dealt a huge shock this week when the news of prominent streamer SAVx's death was confirmed to be fake. SAVx was confirmed missing in late 2020 and then deceased in early 2021 when news of his passing was spread via emails to the NoPixel staff and his close friends in the community.

Known for playing Johnny Cassle on the server, SAVx has been confirmed alive by Koil, the founder of NoPixel.

NoPixel founder Koil confirms that popular GTA RP streamer SAVx had faked his death

In a recent stream, Koil candidly spoke to his chat about SAVx's situation and not only confirmed that the 22-year-old is alive, but his name has also been removed from the memorial plaque on the server.

"We got someone to investigate some s**t, like we hired a guy, or people, and it's 100% confirmed that he's alive, by the way. There's literally zero doubt. Actual evidence. So we got all this information, but obviously, I can't release it because that's pretty much doxxing. But we know everything about him like names, addresses, and all that s**t."

Speculations that SAVx was still alive had been floating around for a while. They became substantiated when Ramee, one of SAVx's friends and a member of the NoPixel server, received messages from SAVx's Discord account.

It is unknown whether the messages indeed originated from him or if an impersonator was in control of his account.

A screengrab of SAVx's DM's after his alleged death (Image via Koil, Twitch)

Since the information surrounding SAVx's faked death has surfaced, his name has been removed from the memorial plaque in the NoPixel GTA RP server. Members of the server have also begun distancing themselves from the American and his actions.

