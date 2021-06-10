GTA Online Weekly Update 6/10/21: Overflod Entity XF podium vehicle, 2x vehicle cargo payout, and more

As is customary in the world of GTA Online, Rockstar Games releases a weekly update every Thursday bringing a refresh on playlists, 2x and 3x money on events, and a brand new podium vehicle that players can get for free by spinning the wheel at the casino.

Amongst heavily discounted offices and office renovations, players can pick up the B-11 strikeforce plane for 35% off its retail price. Here's a full list of what this week's GTA Online update entails.

What's new in GTA Online this week?

Podium Vehicle

Överflöd Entity XF

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities

3x GTA$ and RP on Adversary Mode - Extraction

2x GTA$ and RP on VIP Work

2x GTA$ and RP on Bodyguards/Associates Payout

2x GTA$ and RP on Vehicle Cargo Sell Missions

2x GTA$ and RP on Simeon's Export Requests

Discounted Content

35% off B-11 Strikeforce ($ 2,470,000)

35% off Buckingham Volatus ($ 1,491,750)

40% off Benefactor Stirling GT ($ 585,000)

40% off Pfister 811 ($ 681,000)

40% off Dewbauchee Seven-70 ($ 417,000)

50% off All Offices

50% off All Office Renovations

100% off Organization Name & Personnel Changes - Offices

Twitch Prime Bonuses

80% off Karin 190z ($ 180,000)

80% off Grotti Bestia GTS ($ 122,000)

60% off Buckingham Nimbus ($ 760,000)

Time Trial

Mount Gordo, Par Time 00:46:30

RC Bandito Time Trial

Cemetery, Par Time 01:20:00

Premium Race

This week's discount on office space and renovations makes it the perfect time for players to get these essential properties in GTA Online.

For new players, owning a CEO office is the gateway to having cargo and vehicle warehouses, which are great sources of revenue in GTA Online. The 2x money on vehicle cargo sell missions will also ensure that players recover their money and turn a profit on purchasing a vehicle warehouse within the week.

