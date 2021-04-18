GTA RP streamer xQc loses millions of followers after Twitch cracks down on 7.5 million bot accounts

The top-rated GTA RP streamer of 2021, xQc, has been a victim of follow-botting and view-botting for a while. His follower count was artificially inflated multiple times as users targeted him with follow and view bots that padded his stats.

In light of this problem, Twitch has taken action on these bots and is banning over 7.5 million of them, out of which a sizeable portion will be deducted from GTA RP streamer xQc's follower count.

xQc's GTA RP viewership stats to go down following view-bot ban wave

xQc has lost many followers to the ban wave, estimated to be about two million. The streamer had a massive influx of viewers and follow-bots when he began streaming Rust and GTA RP gameplay.

Soon enough, xQc stood at the top of GTA RP viewership records with over 90k average viewership every time he hopped into the NoPixel server. Although statistically impressive, it may be short-lived as bans are being handed out swiftly by Twitch. It is plummeting xQc's follower count.

xQc's drop in followers is significant (image via socialblade)

🛡️ We have been monitoring the rise of fake engagement on Twitch and have identified 7.5MM+ accounts that break our TOS by follow-botting and view-botting. We are taking action on these accounts and appreciate all of the reports about this issue. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 14, 2021

Twitch released a statement regarding the move and shed some light on how it determines which accounts are not legitimate. They said,

"A majority of these accounts were detected through ongoing machine learning technology that will continue to improve and we will continue to operate going forward. We engage in enforcement when necessary including pursuing legal action."

As a result of these removals, you may see sudden decreases in your follower and viewer count over the coming days. If you believe that you were follow- or view-botted, please check out our help article. 📚 https://t.co/R82r7NA90A — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) April 14, 2021

With the drop in follower count and ban wave slowly rolling out, it remains to be seen how much xQc's concurrent viewer count for GTA RP drops in the next few days.

