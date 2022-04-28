What does VDM stand for in GTA 5 RP: Rules and more

GTA 5 RP has helped the game grow beyond the basic online experience and taken modding to a whole new level. It enjoys a massive fanbase and viewership on Twitch as well. RP, or roleplay for the uninitiated, is a mode of the game where gamers can play different characters. Gamers can play criminals, lawyers, police officers, and more, and each server offers an unique experience.

VDM is a very popular abbreviation used in RP, which implies Vehicle Death Match. It is one of the most common situations that newbies find themselves in. Every server has specific rules related to VDM and RDM (Random Death Match); some are strict and some are lenient.

What is VDM in GTA 5 RP

In GTA Online and Story mode, casually driving around can be quite a bit of fun. Running over pedestrians and knocking other vehicles off the road is pretty normal behavior.

However, since RP replicates real-life, VDM is quite the opposite. It is a much more serious endeavor that's taken quite seriously by the participants, and there are consequences for their actions. The term may be slightly misleading as it has the "Death Match" in it, which means a completely different thing in Online.

There are many GTA 5 RP servers all over the world, and they each have different rules. The above video shows the famous Twitch streamer xQc reading the rules for the Nopixel server. If a vehicle is driven toward an individual or a group with the intent to knock them over or kill them, it is a bannable offense. Roleplay implies staying in character at all times.

This also means that killing any other individual for no particular story-driven reason is wrong, as it kills the immersion. As mentioned earlier, there are consequences for every action, and everything must be explained, just like in real life. Every server has different kinds of players, and while some may be a bit unscrupulous, it is usually best to avoid them.

Experienced players can run rings around newbies and sour the latter's experience in no time. Reading through the server rules beforehand is a step no GTA RP gamer should skip. Knowing one's rights and the laws of the land helps in RP being just like real life. It is best enjoyed when gamers stay in character and not just go with the flow.

