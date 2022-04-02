Top 5 GTA 5 RP servers in April 2022 

GTA 5 has so many constantly evolving and improving RP servers. These roleplay spaces and worlds allow gamers to experience all of the amazing things that GTA 5 has to offer, but with their own approach.

Players can choose to live normal lives as delivery men on some RP servers, while in others, a gamer might be training to join the S.W.A.T team of FIB to start living on the other side of the law for a change. Or in classic GTA fashion, many players may discover new lives of crime.

Top 5 GTA 5 RP servers like NoPixel Public and Redrum RP that players should try out

5) NoPixel Public

Almost every GTA 5 RP fan has heard of the NoPixel server and how it has been one of the most popular for years now. Some may not have known they could much more easily access the NoPixel Public server and experience everything the universe has to offer.

Fantastic for beginners, this server has all the regular NoPixel features with the same options and a ton of features ranging from the mundane lifestyle to the criminal. Joining the server is relatively easy as the above video explains the step-by-step procedure.

4) High Stakes Lion's RP

The High Stakes Lion's RP server is currently one of the favorite servers heading into April 2022. This is an 18+ server but some there are some exceptions. If a user's content and quality are upstanding enough, they may be welcomed into the fold to experience everything the server has to offer.

GTA 5 fans can choose to do anything from decorating houses, to robbing stores, ATMs or banks. If thievery is not the player's style, then they can pursue a dangerous career in selling drugs or illegal racing. Real jobs exist for the less insane too. Feel free to try life out as a police officer, firefighter, or even an emergency services expert.

3) Redrum RP

This server has been running for over three years and is still one of the best RP servers to try out in April 2022. The above video shows some gamers playing the role of police on the Redrum RP server and busting a marijuana farm. This is one of many career paths gamers can choose from in this RP world.

It doesn't just have to be cops and robbers, however. Gamers who want an easy, wholesome life, or one with some more meaning, can choose to taxi people around, make deliveries or even work as paramedics.

2) Development RP

The Development RP server is another that has been up and running with great success for over three years now. It usually has a very well populated lobby and allows, like many PR servers, the chance for gamers to live in their own in-game worlds.

One of the more enjoyable features fans of this RP server discuss is the ability to do undercover work with or as LSPD police officers and help the DA crack elaborate heists and cases. Working on both sides of the law on this immersive RP server is perfect for April 2022.

1) JustRP

The JustRP community is fairly new and unique, constantly being worked on and improved. It has one of the best lobby sizes on RP servers with a cap of 150 players. This keeps the server busy and well.

The new in-depth criminal systems that are featured create all new, more intricate drugs and heist missions. There are even 20-30 hidden locations to find on the server as criminals to discover new opportunities, making this emerging server one of the best to try in April 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan