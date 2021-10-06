GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS: Download size, device compatibility, and more

GTA San Andreas is one of Rockstar Games' most successful projects. The game was first released on PS2 and PC and Android/iOS ports followed in 2005 and 2013 respectively.

The ports served to add to the longevity and popularity of the already famous game. For players looking to play GTA San Andreas on their phones, here are a few steps they can follow to first check if their phones are compatible and then download the game to their mobile devices.

How to get GTA San Andreas for Android and iOS devices

Android

For players to get GTA San Andreas on Android devices, they need to follow these steps:

Players need to go to the Google Play Store on their android devices and search for GTA San Andreas. Buy the game and make the necessary payment. Once the game is paid for, players can tap on the download button and install the game.

The file size for GTA San Andreas is around 2.6 GB and players will need to have at least Android version 7.0 or above installed on their phones to be able to run the game.

iOS

For players to install GTA San Andreas on their iOS devices, they need to follow these steps:

Players need to go to the Apple App Store on their iOS devices and search for GTA San Andreas. Buy the game and make the necessary payments. Once the game is paid for, players can tap on the download button and install the game.

The file size for GTA San Andreas on iOS is around 2.1GB and the game is compatible with iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPod Touch 6th Gen, iPad Mini 1, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3 & iPad Mini 4, iPad 2, 3rd Gen, 4th Gen, iPad Air 1 & 2, and iPad Pro.

