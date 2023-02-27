GTA San Andreas APK + OBB download link for Android in 2023

GTA San Andreas is widely renowned as one of the most popular titles from Rockstar Games. Known for its multiple ports, it is a timeless game that has massively impacted the gaming community.

Notably, PC and console ports are the most played versions of the game. That being said, there is a version for Android mobile devices that can be purchased from the Google Play Store. This guide will cover the purchase and installation of the game.

GTA San Andreas Android version: How to download and more

How to purchase and install

Screenshot of the Google Play Store game page (Image via Google Play Store)

The official GTA San Andreas mobile version can be found on the Google Play Store under the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rockstargames.gtasa

Costing $6.99 for American users and ₹182 for Indian users, the game can be purchased and installed by clicking on the olive green "Buy" button on its page. Below are the steps to purchase and install the game from a PC and laptop:

Once clicked, it will ask the user to "Choose a device" to install the game.

After making a choice, click the Install button.

Add a valid payment method from the options provided and proceed.

Once the transaction is made, the game will be automatically installed on the chosen mobile device.

System requirements for the mobile version

Minimum system requirements

OS: Android 7.0

RAM: 1.5 GB

Free storage: 2.61 GB

Recommended system requirements

For better and more intense gameplay, these Android specs should be met:

OS: Android 7.0 and up

CPU: Snapdragon 632 1.8 GHz Octa-core

GPU: Adreno 506

RAM: 3 GB

Free storage: 3 GB

Note: The actual size of the game is larger than the figure shown on the Google Play Store.

How to play the game

Once GTA San Andreas is installed on the selected mobile device, the game icon can be found in the phone menu.

Social Club sign-in screenshot (Image via ZIC ZAC ZOOM/YouTube)

After clicking on it, a black screen with Rockstar Games welcome message can be seen. The title will ask players to sign in/sign up for the Social Club, which is a required step. However, they can click on the Offline button and dive into San Andreas.

Game menu screenshot (Image via ZIC ZAC ZOOM/YouTube)

A menu should appear with the selected option "Start Game." Players can also slide to the left and configure the game settings to their preferred levels.

Why download from Google Play Store?

Google Play Store's mobile version is officially from Rockstar Games and hence has the most verified and easiest installation. It also upholds legality and preserves the user's ethics.

One of the biggest disadvantages of downloading the game from a third-party source is that it can make the device susceptible to unwanted malware or worm files.

Coupled with that, the game isn't too expensive compared to its PC and console versions.

GTA San Andreas is a praiseworthy game, and its mobile-ported version should be applauded. Despite the lack of hardware resources on mobile devices, Rockstar Games has created an exceptional gaming experience for GTA players on smartphones.

