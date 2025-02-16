GTA San Andreas beta build apparently leaked online, fans react

Rockstar Games faced a new leak as the source code for the GTA San Andreas beta build was leaked online on February 15, 2025. The studio suffered several similar incidents in the recent past, starting in September 2022. While Rockstar has yet to address the new leaks publicly, many Grand Theft Auto fans shared their reactions on X. One user named Ash R. (X/@Ash_735) stated:

“And the leaks don't stop, hello San Andreas”

Another user OhkitaSohji139 (X/@_OhkitaSohji) asked whether only a part of the game’s source code got leaked. Ash R. responded that the leak contained only the “executable stuff”.

Leakers reportedly shared only a portion of San Andreas’ source code (Images via X)

Liam (X/@billsyliamgta) stated that the GTA San Andreas source code was leaked by someone from Grove Street Games.

Ben (X/@videotechuk_) also stated that the beta build leaks contained traces indicating Grove Street Games.

Grand Theft Auto fans find Grove Street Games references in the latest San Andreas leak (Images via X)

It is worth noting that Grove Street Games was the team that developed the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. However, Rockstar apparently broke all ties with the studio, following the backlash the game received.

Considering the frequency of the leaks Rockstar Games has suffered, some GTA fans also wished to see source codes for various other titles.

Fans are eager to see source codes for various older titles from Rockstar Games (Images via X)

One user named Abhishek Dev (X/@theabhishekdev) shared what was found in the GTA San Andreas beta leak:

“The leak reveals early multiplayer elements, a ragdoll system, and even skateboard mechanics. There's also a mention of "Jimmy Bond" — a code that turns cars into underwater vehicles.”

Readers should note that after the notorious GTA 6 leaks of September 2022, Rockstar Games had to compromise on the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code, Bully 2 development project, Grand Theft Auto 3 files, and the Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories elements.

While the studio has yet to comment on the other events (except for the GTA 6 leaks), it will be interesting to see whether or not the GTA San Andreas beta build leak gets addressed.

Can you play GTA San Andreas in 2025?

Yes. You can still play 2004’s Grand Theft Auto San Andreas in 2025, but there is a catch. After the release of the Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games removed the original version (except for the mobile port) of the game from all stores.

However, if you own a physical copy of the game or have purchased a digitally licensed copy before the removal, you can still play the original version as usual. Otherwise, you must purchase the Definitive Edition Trilogy to play the game.

