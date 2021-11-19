5 GTA San Andreas gameplay features that have been enhanced in the remastered Definitive Edition

All games in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition have the same improvements that make gameplay much more intuitive.

The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas is the most buggy of the three, but it is also the most feature-rich game. As a result, the modernizations have had a much greater impact on it than on the others, making the gameplay thoroughly enjoyable.

This article discusses a few old gameplay mechanics that have been considerably enhanced in the Definitive Edition.

5 features in remastered GTA San Andreas that have been significantly overhauled, improving player experience

1) Aiming system

Classic GTA San Andreas has a unique color-coded targeting system where the health of the targeted NPCs gets highlighted.

An NPC with full health would have a green indicator, while an injured one would have yellow or red, depending on the severity. When the NPC died, the reticule turned black. The Definitive Edition has replaced this dynamic with a simpler one.

In all three remastered GTA Trilogy games, targeted NPCs are highlighted by a white outline around them. The controls scheme now resembles that of GTA 5, which makes it easier for console/gamepad users to aim and fire weapons.

2) Selection wheel for radio and weapons

The radio station and weapon selection wheels from GTA 5 have been added to the Definitive Edition games. The game slows down to a crawl when the wheel is brought up, making it much easier to switch between radio stations or weapons.

The previous iteration of the 3D Universe games did not have a cover system, and the Definitive Edition remasters didn't add one either. In the absence of cover, switching between weapons ends up wasting time, where the enemy has the opportunity to gun down the player.

Thanks to the weapon selection wheel, players can now quickly pick their preferred weapon between combat. Opening the wheel slows down the time drastically, and prevents the enemy from gaining an unfair advantage.

3) Navigation system

The minimap now has a GPS system (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the best improvements in the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy games is the new radar and navigation system. Whenever players set up a waypoint on the map, the directions will show up on the minimap as well as the radar.

Although it only works while driving a vehicle, as in the HD Universe games, it's definitely a beneficial feature, especially for a large and diverse map like San Andreas. The radar also gets slightly tilted when players are riding a vehicle, in a similar manner to GTA 5.

4) Drive-by mechanics

The drive-by mechanics in the Definitive Edition games have been slightly improved over the original GTA Trilogy. Previously, players had to press a button to point their weapon sideways before firing it.

With the new controls, players can simply move their mouse and shoot, but directions remain locked, like in the original games. This means that CJ can only shoot at a 90° angle from his car, but two-wheelers also allow him to shoot straight.

5) Mission checkpoints

The ability to restart a mission instantaneously upon failure may be the most important feature added to the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Also, the missions also have checkpoints now, so players don't need to restart it from the beginning.

This feature was first introduced in the mobile ports of the GTA Trilogy. At various stages throughout a mission, the game is saved as players reach a checkpoint. This also reduces the amount of travel from the 'mission giver' to the starting location.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan