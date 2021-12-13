GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Redditor has seemingly discovered a hilarious but effective unlimited money glitch

Getting more money has always been the primary motivation for all GTA protagonists throughout the series. However, a Redditor has stumbled upon a unique money glitch in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas that completely negates the desire to earn any more.

This article attempts to explore the glitches that the player experienced, and what could have triggered them.

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition: Redditor experiences weird money glitch while breaking in to a house

The above video was uploaded by a Redditor named Spicee on the r/GTA subreddit. In it, the OP (original poster) is seemingly doing a Burglary side mission where his money count keeps on increasing. It can be seen rising throughout the video, possibly indicating an unlimited money glitch.

However, this isn't the only glitch that the video has showcased. Carl usually puts on his ski mask whenever he's attempting the Burglary side mission, which is missing in the video. Another hilarious glitch can be seen after he enters a house. The house is occupied by GSF (Grove Street Families) members, whom the player attempts to recruit.

When he does this, one of the members turns hostile and tries to kill him. However, the other three open fire on the hostile member, trying to protect CJ. But none of the shots hit the target as he seems to be unaffected by their bullets. Moreover, the alarm meter that is usually shown when on a Burglary mission is also missing.

The unlimited money glitch might also have been triggered by this side mission. Another explanation for this glitch could be that it was triggered by mods. He could be using a mod that lets him enter any house in the game. However, this is unlikely to be the case as there is no such known mod available for the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas.

The player can be seen wearing a vest which says "F*** you T2 Interactive" which is a message directed towards Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games. The popular game publisher has received much hate from the GTA fanbase following their copyright strikes on modders and the disastrous launch of the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rockstar has been fixing the GTA Trilogy games with regular updates, but the games are still far from polished. Although most of the critical bugs have been fixed, simple exploits like the one seen in this video could still remain in the final product.

Edited by Saman