GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Redditor highlights just how bad the game physics are using a semi-truck trailer

The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas has been found to have numerous bugs in the game, much more than the others in the Trilogy. A Redditor has recently highlighted just how bad the game physics is using a semi-truck trailer. Even though Rockstar is fixing the game with title updates, some bugs seem to have been left over.

Redditor highlights buggy game physics while driving a semi-truck trailer in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Redditor SabotageTheWrit posted the above video on the r/GTA subreddit yesterday. It shows gameplay footage from the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas with a peculiar and hilarious bug. The OP (original poster) appears to be driving a semi-trailer truck (the Roadtrain) when the articulated trailer connected to his truck suddenly starts 'jumping'.

The post received around 122 upvotes on the subreddit and was a minor hit for the day. However, the hilarious post should have received much more attention than it got.

Whenever such bizarre glitches are discovered for the Definitive Edition GTA games, they become instantly viral. Now that Rockstar has been patching most of these bugs, players haven't been reporting as many glitches.

Rockstar has released three title updates for the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy so far. Most of the critical game-breaking bugs have been taken care of with these updates. The new games also introduced several new bugs that were never present in the original trilogy. The semi-trailer truck glitch seems to be one such bug, as the original GTA San Andreas never had it.

Apart from this, there were also a massive number of texture bugs in the Definitive Edition games, and the character models looked absolutely ludicrous. However, with the recent updates, Rockstar has eliminated most of these issues. Hence, it remains to be seen how many unusual bugs still remain in the games.

