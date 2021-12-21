GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Redditor experiences a glitch where the game crashes upon starting a specific mission

There seems to be no end to the glitches that GTA Redditors are discovering in the Definitive Edition Trilogy. Recently, a new glitch was uncovered for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition that hinders story progression by making the game crash during a mission. This article explores this particular game-breaking glitch in detail.

Redditor finds new game-breaking glitch in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition during the heist mission

The above video was posted on the r/GTA subreddit by a Redditor named Cameronsk8s. It shows the OP (original poster) playing GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, specifically the mission titled Breaking the Bank at Caligula's. Near the end of the mission, players are required to reach the roof of the casino.

They must first use the elevator to reach the top floor and then proceed via the stairs. However, when the OP attempts to use the elevator, the game gets stuck on the top floor and then crashes. It should be noted that he appears to be playing the Xbox version of the game.

There is no doubt that the mission can be completed on the Xbox consoles, as well as on the other platforms (PlayStation 4 and 5; and PC). Many players have completed the game and played through all the available missions. Even if the Definitive Edition GTA games were somewhat unplayable at first, players could still complete the main storyline.

With all the title updates that Rockstar Games has released, bugs like this should be extremely rare. It's a fact that there's always a chance for a minor bug to pop up for some unfortunate player. However, this doesn't seem to be the case for this particular bug. Many Xbox players have been experiencing it.

This seems to be a common bug affecting several players (Image via r/GTA, Reddit)

Despite Rockstar's attempt at fixing the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy, many players are still upset about the game's disastrous launch. They prefer not to buy the game and play the older 3D Universe Trilogy instead. However, minor bugs have always been present with the older games, which Rockstar has never fixed with subsequent rereleases.

Xbox owners should note that this bug seems to be affecting a large number of players. Hence, they should keep a backup save before attempting this particular mission.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar