Top 5 Heist missions in the GTA series

Heists have always been an important part of the GTA series. They usually revolve around an institution or closely guarded place that contains thousands of dollars worth of cash. Some heists encourage solo endeavors, while others require teamwork.

This article highlights 5 of the most thrilling heists featured in the GTA series.

What are the best Heist missions in the GTA franchise?

#5 Breaking The Bank at Caligula's (GTA San Andreas)

Breaking the Bank at Caligula's (Image via Revo, YouTube)

The objective of this mission is to be a sneaky little thief before Carl Johnson can blast the enemy apart without being torn into pieces himself.

Unlike many heists in the GTA series, Breaking the Bank at Caligula's isn't just a fun little ride. Players are often left gasping for air at the edge of their seats because of its intensity.

#4 Three Leaf Clover (GTA 4)

While the deceptive name of the Three Leaf Clover heist may hint at a casual robbery, the mission demands a good deal of investment.

The player needs to go to the bank, take the money from the vault, cover and follow Derrick and Packie before finding a four-door vehicle to get to McReary's household.

This is definitely one of the best heists featured in the GTA series.

#3 The Job (GTA Vice City)

Given how quick-witted and impulsive Tommy Vercetti is, The Job is one of the riskiest heists from the GTA series. It doesn't help that the protagonist is required to nail it on his own.

The objective of this Heist is to go to the bank, take the manager to the vault and assist Phil. For added fun, players can kill the SWAT team before exiting the bank.

#2 The Big Score (GTA 5)

The Big Score is so far up this list because the overall game and its graphics take quite the leap after GTA 4, which naturally makes even the dullest of missions rather engaging (although there are no dull missions in the GTA series).

The Big Score is one of the most profitable missions in the GTA series. The overall payout can amount to a staggering $201,600,000, which would be tempting for anyone, let alone the most dangerous criminals of all time.

#1 The Cayo Perico Heist (GTA Online)

One cannot talk about the best heists featured in the GTA series without mentioning the Cayo Perico Heist.

What helps this mission stand out from the rest is its location on the map. It's really easy to get lost in the breathtaking beauty of the island and its many myths while doing the assigned tasks.

The GTA series simply wouldn't be complete without the Cayo Perico Heist.