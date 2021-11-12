GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Radio stations and tracks revealed

The Definitive Edition of the GTA trilogy has been released, and players are getting to learn all the details of the games. When it comes to soundtracks, GTA San Andreas had the most number of songs as well as radio stations in the original trilogy.

Fortunately for GTA fans, this is also the case for the Definitive Edition, as it hasn't removed any more songs from the last re-release of the game. This means it has the same songs as the original version.

This article lists all the songs and radio stations available in GTA San Andreas DE.

List of all radio stations and their songs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Playback FM (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo

Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane

The Godfather – Spoonie Gee

Me and the Biz – Masta Ace

Children’s Story – Slick Rick

Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy

I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim

It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock

B.Y.S. – Gang Starr

Vapors – Biz Markie

Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian

K-Rose (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Amos Moses – Jerry Reed

Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn

Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams

Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton

New York City – Statler Brothers

The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel

One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band

Crazy – Willie Nelson

Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline

Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers

Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley

Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce

Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard

All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer

I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt

K-DST (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Slow Ride – Foghat

Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival

Barracuda – Heart

Strutter – Kiss

Hold the Line – Toto

Young Turks – Rod Stewart

Get Down to It – Humble Pie

Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad

Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd

A Horse with No Name – America

Eminence Front – The Who

Smokin’ – Boston

Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie

Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money

White Wedding – Billy Idol

Bounce FM (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Let It Whip – Dazz Band

Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang

Candy – Cameo

Love Is The Message – MFSB

Odyssey – Johnny Harris

Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players

Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers

I Can Make You Dance – Zapp

Cold Blooded – Rick James

West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People

Loopzilla – George Clinton

Funky Worm – Ohio Players

Twilight – Maze

Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside

SF-UR (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas

Pacific 202 – 808 State

Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald

Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle

Break 4 Love – Raze

Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe

Make My Body Rock – Jomanda

Someday – CeCe Rogers

Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters

Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers

Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson

This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice

Weekend – The Todd Terry Project

The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout

I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens

I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew

Radio Los Santos (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted

Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

The Ghetto – Too $hort

Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.

Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX

La Raza – Kid Frost

How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill

F*ck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C.

It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube

Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E

Murder Rap – Above the Law

Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube

Radio X (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Unsung – Helmet

Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode

Midlife Crisis – Faith No More

Mother – Danzig

Cult of Personality – Living Colour

Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream

Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses

Pretend We’re Dead – L7

Rusty Cage – Soundgarden

Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction

Fools Gold – The Stone Roses

Them Bones – Alice in Chains

Plush – Stone Temple Pilots

CSR 103.9 (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

I’m So Into You – SWV

Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul

So You Like What You See – Samuelle

Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill

Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant

Groove Me – Guy

Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall

Motownphilly – Boyz II Men

Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe

I Got the Feeling – Today

New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect

Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown

My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue

K-JAH West (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks

Batty Rider – Buju Banton

King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo

Revolution – Dennis Brown

Armagideon Time – Willi Williams

Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy

Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals

Cocaine In My Brain – Dillinger

Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals

Bam Bam – Pliers

Here I Come – Barrington Levy

Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper

Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru

Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters

Master Sounds 98.3 (GTA San Andreas)

Songs:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks

Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band

Jungle Fever – The Chakachas

Nautilus – Bob James

Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s

Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd

Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins

Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks

I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd

Think (About It) – Lyn Collins

Low Rider – War

Tainted Love – Gloria Jones

(I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee