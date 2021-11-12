GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Radio stations and tracks revealed

The Definitive Edition of the GTA trilogy has been released, and players are getting to learn all the details of the games. When it comes to soundtracks, GTA San Andreas had the most number of songs as well as radio stations in the original trilogy.
Fortunately for GTA fans, this is also the case for the Definitive Edition, as it hasn't removed any more songs from the last re-release of the game. This means it has the same songs as the original version.
This article lists all the songs and radio stations available in GTA San Andreas DE.
List of all radio stations and their songs in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition
Playback FM (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Road to the Riches – Kool G Rap & DJ Polo
- Warm It Up, Kane – Big Daddy Kane
- The Godfather – Spoonie Gee
- Me and the Biz – Masta Ace
- Children’s Story – Slick Rick
- Rebel Without a Pause – Public Enemy
- I Know You Got Soul – Eric B. & Rakim
- It Takes Two – Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock
- B.Y.S. – Gang Starr
- Vapors – Biz Markie
- Brand Nubian – Brand Nubian
K-Rose (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Amos Moses – Jerry Reed
- Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man – Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn
- Hey Good Lookin’ – Hank Williams
- Queen of Hearts – Juice Newton
- New York City – Statler Brothers
- The Letter That Johnny Walker Read – Asleep At The Wheel
- One Step Forward – The Desert Rose Band
- Crazy – Willie Nelson
- Three Cigarettes in an Ashtray – Patsy Cline
- Bed of Roses – The Statler Brothers
- Make the World Go Away – Mickey Gilley
- Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys – Ed Bruce
- Always Wanting You – Merle Haggard
- All My Ex’s Live in Texas – Whitey Shafer
- I Love a Rainy Night – Eddie Rabbitt
K-DST (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Slow Ride – Foghat
- Green River – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- Barracuda – Heart
- Strutter – Kiss
- Hold the Line – Toto
- Young Turks – Rod Stewart
- Get Down to It – Humble Pie
- Some Kind of Wonderful – Grand Funk Railroad
- Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- A Horse with No Name – America
- Eminence Front – The Who
- Smokin’ – Boston
- Somebody Up There Likes Me – David Bowie
- Two Tickets to Paradise – Eddie Money
- White Wedding – Billy Idol
Bounce FM (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Let It Whip – Dazz Band
- Hollywood Swinging – Kool & the Gang
- Candy – Cameo
- Love Is The Message – MFSB
- Odyssey – Johnny Harris
- Love Rollercoaster – Ohio Players
- Between The Sheets – The Isley Brothers
- I Can Make You Dance – Zapp
- Cold Blooded – Rick James
- West Coast Poplock – Ronnie Hudson and The Street People
- Loopzilla – George Clinton
- Funky Worm – Ohio Players
- Twilight – Maze
- Fantastic Voyage – Lakeside
SF-UR (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Promised Land – Joe Smooth feat. Anthony Thomas
- Pacific 202 – 808 State
- Voodoo Ray – A Guy Called Gerald
- Your Love – Frankie Knuckles feat. Jamie Principle
- Break 4 Love – Raze
- Ma Foom Bey – Cultural Vibe
- Make My Body Rock – Jomanda
- Someday – CeCe Rogers
- Let The Music Use You – Nightwriters
- Can You Feel It? – Mr. Fingers
- Move Your Body – Marshall Jefferson
- This Is Acid (A New Dance Craze) (K & T Mix) – Maurice
- Weekend – The Todd Terry Project
- The Morning After (Sunrise Mix) – Fallout
- I’ll Be Your Friend (Original DEF Mix) – Robert Owens
- I Need A Rhythm – The 28th Street Crew
Radio Los Santos (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Hood Took Me Under – Compton’s Most Wanted
- Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- The Ghetto – Too $hort
- Alwayz into Somethin’ – N.W.A.
- Check Yo Self (The Message Remix) – Ice Cube feat. Das EFX
- La Raza – Kid Frost
- How I Could Just Kill a Man – Cypress Hill
- F*ck wit Dre Day – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- It’s Funky Enough – The D.O.C.
- It Was a Good Day – Ice Cube
- Eazy-Er Said Than Dunn – Eazy-E
- Murder Rap – Above the Law
- Deep Cover – Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg
- Guerillas in tha Mist – Da Lench Mob feat. Ice Cube
Radio X (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Unsung – Helmet
- Personal Jesus – Depeche Mode
- Midlife Crisis – Faith No More
- Mother – Danzig
- Cult of Personality – Living Colour
- Movin’ on Up – Primal Scream
- Welcome to the Jungle – Guns N’ Roses
- Pretend We’re Dead – L7
- Rusty Cage – Soundgarden
- Been Caught Stealing – Jane’s Addiction
- Fools Gold – The Stone Roses
- Them Bones – Alice in Chains
- Plush – Stone Temple Pilots
CSR 103.9 (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- I’m So Into You – SWV
- Keep On Movin’ – Soul II Soul
- So You Like What You See – Samuelle
- Rub You the Right Way – Johnny Gill
- Sensitivity – Ralph Tresvant
- Groove Me – Guy
- Don’t Be Afraid – Aaron Hall
- Motownphilly – Boyz II Men
- Poison – Bell Biv DeVoe
- I Got the Feeling – Today
- New Jack Swing – Wreckx-n-Effect
- Don’t Be Cruel – Bobby Brown
- My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It) – En Vogue
K-JAH West (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Wicked Inna Bed – Shabba Ranks
- Batty Rider – Buju Banton
- King Tubby Meets Rockers Uptown – Augustus Pablo
- Revolution – Dennis Brown
- Armagideon Time – Willi Williams
- Sidewalk Killer – I-Roy
- Funky Kingston – Toots & The Maytals
- Cocaine In My Brain – Dillinger
- Pressure Drop – Toots & The Maytals
- Bam Bam – Pliers
- Here I Come – Barrington Levy
- Drum Pan Sound – Reggie Stepper
- Great Train Robbery – Black Uhuru
- Chase The Devil – Max Romeo & The Upsetters
Master Sounds 98.3 (GTA San Andreas)
Songs:
- Cross The Tracks (We Better Go Back) – Maceo & The Macks
- Smokin’ Cheeba Cheeba – Harlem Underground Band
- Jungle Fever – The Chakachas
- Nautilus – Bob James
- Green Onions – Booker T. & the MG’s
- Hot Pants – I’m Coming, I’m Coming, I’m Coming – Bobby Byrd
- Rock Me Again And Again – Lyn Collins
- Soul Power’ 74 – Maceo & The Macks
- I Know You Got Soul – Bobby Byrd
- Think (About It) – Lyn Collins
- Low Rider – War
- Tainted Love – Gloria Jones
- (I Got) So Much Trouble In My Mind – Sir Joe Quarterman & Free Soul