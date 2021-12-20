GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition Redditor gets run over by a car in the middle of a mission cutscene

Let's just say that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has more than a few bugs in the game, which make up for some instances where players cannot help but burst out laughing. Some of the funniest bugs in the game come from the cutscenes. One of the famous bugs caught on gameplay recording is a car knocking out Sweet and CJ during a cut scene.

This bug seems like a common one that players have recorded and posted in many famous GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition bug compilations. It is only fair that someone captures it and uploads it on Reddit. This time the contributor goes by the user name u/These-Distribution10.

CJ and Sweet get run over by a car during a cutscene bug in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

The upload by u/These-Distribution10 was quite a hit in the community, with many players upvoting and commenting on the clip. The clip received 805 upvotes and 41 comments on the post in one day since its upload.

Some of the comments were from players who have faced similar bugs, or others are players who are laughing at the hilarious situation. The top-rated comment is by u/TigerMafiaFromUganda, whose comment quoted Sweets lines in the video before the car goes over their head. This humorous comment got 106 upvotes.

Another comment mentioned how common the bug is by stating that he has seen such clips before with the same car hitting the players every time. The comment was from a user named u/bloglare, and it received 73 upvotes.

A funny online sarcasm banter had started between users u/TDXelectro and u/Fuzzy_Engineering873. Where the former user posted a comment saying I think Sweet got hit by a car which made the latter question him, asking what made him believe that. u/TDXelectro's comment received 16 upvotes. In comparison, u/Fuzzy_Engineering873's comment got nine upvotes.

A relatable comment from GTA San Andreas player u/problem_bro commented that CJ and Sweet would meet in the afterlife. The comment resonated with the crowd and received 43 upvotes.

There are many hilarious bugs in the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas, and many players are spotting them out and posting their clips on the GTA Reddit page. Some funny reactions from the players are worth more than a few laughs. For players who want to stay in touch with the game, it is always good to be tuned in with the GTA San Andreas Reddit community.

