GTA San Andreas PC, Xbox and PS4 cheat codes PDF download link

Although it was released 17 years ago, GTA San Andreas is still regarded as one of the franchise's best games. The game created an immersive experience that set new benchmarks for the open-world genre thanks to its plethora of features and vast open-world map.

GTA San Andreas also featured some of the best cheats ever incorporated into a GTA game. By using cheats, players could try out several aspects of the game and enjoy some unique features that aren't normally available. This article includes a link to a PDF file containing all of the game's cheat codes for all consoles.

GTA San Andreas cheat codes: PDF file including all cheats for PC, Xbox and PS4

Here is the link to the PDF file that includes all GTA San Andreas cheats for PC and consoles (PlayStation and Xbox):

Download it here.

GTA San Andreas provides an RPG-like open-ended experience, carried over to the game's cheat codes. These allow players to explore the game's many features, like changing CJ's body fat and muscle and extra abilities, such as super-powered punching and jumping.

These cheats were made to work with the original release of the game for PC, PlayStation 2 and Xbox. However, most of them also work with the later rereleases, including the remastered PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 version, and even the Android/iOS version.

Do these work with the Definitive Edition?

Most of the existing cheat codes also work with the Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas. However, several cheats, including some important ones, don't work in the Definitive Edition of the game. These have been listed below:

Unlimited health - Makes CJ 'invincible', but he is still vulnerable to explosions, drownings, falls, and gunfire from police helicopters. CJ will also die if he is inside an exploding car.

- Makes CJ 'invincible', but he is still vulnerable to explosions, drownings, falls, and gunfire from police helicopters. CJ will also die if he is inside an exploding car. Never hungry - CJ's hunger stat never increases, thereby making it impossible to lose fat and muscle from hunger.

- CJ's hunger stat never increases, thereby making it impossible to lose fat and muscle from hunger. Floating cars - This makes NPC vehicles float when the player collides with them. As a result, it has often been called the moon gravity cheat.

- This makes NPC vehicles float when the player collides with them. As a result, it has often been called the moon gravity cheat. Explode all cars - This one is a popular cheat code that makes every vehicle in the player's immediate vicinity explode.

- This one is a popular cheat code that makes every vehicle in the player's immediate vicinity explode. Invisible cars - Cars will only have their wheels visible.

- Cars will only have their wheels visible. Recruit with rocket launchers - CJ can recruit any NPC and arm them with rocket launchers.

- CJ can recruit any NPC and arm them with rocket launchers. Kinky theme - Pedestrians only include pimps and prostitutes.

- Pedestrians only include pimps and prostitutes. Rural theme - Pedestrians only include country folk.

- Pedestrians only include country folk. Yakuza theme - Pedestrians only include triad and East-Asian gang members.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar