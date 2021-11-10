GTA San Andreas Remastered: Release time, system requirements, and more

Everyone is waiting for GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition to be released. The classic trilogy has a strong following and much more to offer in terms of gameplay. GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will be released on 11 November 2021.

Rockstar Games has announced that the game will be released at 10.00am EST on their support page, making fans more restless than ever. Developers have made many enhancements to the game, mainly in terms of graphics and overall gameplay.

All you need to know about GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

For those who want to play the remastered GTA Trilogy on PC, they need to check its system requirements. Although the game is not too heavy, it does need decent specs for optimal functioning.

Minimum system requirements for PC

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / AMD FX-6300

Memory:8 GB

Graphics:Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2 GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 3 GB

Disk Space: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements for PC

OS:Windows 10 64-bit

Processor:Intel® Core™ i7-2700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory:16 GB

Graphics:Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 570 4 GB

Disk Space: 45 GB

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition features many graphical enhancements including the application of RTX for more accurate lighting. San Andreas fans get to revisit CJ's story with overhauled gameplay mechanics. Many features such as advanced shadows, character remodeling and fun achievements have been implemented in the game.

Players can now pre-order the trilogy with GTA San Andreas from the Rockstar Games Store. For those who plan to play on console, they can pre-install the game before it gets officially released.

Players who buy the Definitive Edition from the Rockstar Store via direct purchase or through Rockstar Games Launcher will receive a $10 gift card for products priced at $15 or more. However, they must make the purchase by 5 January 2022.

