GTA San Andreas system requirements for PC: Download size, price, and more

GTA San Andreas is a game that many players have enjoyed in their childhood. They still play it out of nostalgia.

GTA San Andreas was a record-breaking game back in the day, selling over 27.5 million copies worldwide as of 2011.

The title was the most popular game on the PS2, and fans loved the port for the PC too. Although San Andreas was released on October 26, 2004, it is still prevalent among gamers.

It's been 17 years since the release of GTA San Andreas, and users still love it. For many, running the game would not be a problem as it is quite lightweight.

GTA San Andreas system requirements for PC

GTA San Andreas download size

GTA San Andreas was originally made for the PS2 that supported DVDs. The game occupies roughly 4.7 GB of space on the hard disk.

Where to buy GTA San Andreas

Fans can buy the game from Rockstar's official website for ₹1249 or by going to Steam and shelling out ₹783.

GTA San Andreas: Minimum system requirements

GTA San Andreas is an old game, and almost any PC can support it. Users don't need to have a high-end gaming PC to play the title. That being said, here are the minimum requirements to play the game on PC.

OS: Microsoft Windows 2000/XP

Processor: 1 GHz Pentium III or AMD Athlon Processor

Memory: 256 MB of RAM

Graphics: 64 MB Video Card (Geforce 3 or better)

Hard Drive: 3.6 GB of free hard disk space

Other Requirements: Software installations required, including DirectX and Sony DADC SecuROM.

GTA San Andreas: Recommended system requirements

To run GTA San Andreas smoothly, gamers don't need a high-end gaming PC. It even runs on old computers with a decent graphics card.

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 5 Processor

Memory: 4 GB of RAM or more

Graphics: Video Card Geforce 6 Series Recommended

Hard Drive: 4.7 GB of free hard disk space

Sound Card: DirectX 9 compatible Sound Card

