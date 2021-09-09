GTA San Andreas vehicle cheats: List of all cheat codes for PC

GTA San Andreas was released in 2004 and it quickly became the highest selling game on the PS2. The game was released across platforms and players continue to play GTA San Andreas to this day.

The game has aged gracefully, and both the story and the missions have stood the test of time. Players still enjoy driving around the streets of Los Santos in the 80s as it brings back fond memories.

One of the best features of GTA San Andreas has to be its vehicles. The game features many classic vehicles and most of them continue to be a part of the GTA series. Many of these vehicles can be found around the map of San Andreas, but the easiest way of getting one of these vehicles is by using cheats.

GTA San Andreas has nearly 100 cheats in the game that can be used to restore health, armor, weapons and even change the weather. Players can also use cheats to spawn 20 different vehicles in the game.

All the vehicle cheats for GTA San Andreas

In order to spawn vehicles in the game, players need to type in the following cheats:

To get a Jetpack players must type ROCKETMAN

To get a Rhino players must type IWPRTON

To get a Parachute players must type AIYPWZQP

To get a Bloodring Banger players must type OLDSPEEDDEMON

To get a Rancher players must type JQNTDMH

To get a Hotring Racer players must type VROCKPOKEY

To get a Racecar players must type VPJTQWV

To get a Romero Hearse players must type WHERESTHEFUNERAL

To get a Stretch players must type CELEBRITYSTATUS

To get a Trashmaster players must type TRUEGRIME

To spawn a Caddy players must type RZHSUEW

To spawn a Hydra players must type JUMPJET

To spawn a Vortex Hovercraft players must type KGGGDKP

To spawn a Hunter players must type OHDUDE

To spawn a Tanker Truck players must type AMOMHRER

To spawn a Dozer players must type ITSALLBULL

To spawn a Stunt Plane players must type FLYINGTOSTUNT

Also Read

To spawn a Monster players must type MONSTERMASH

Edited by Siddharth Satish