GTA San Andreas vs GTA Liberty City on Android smartphones: File size, gameplay, system requirements, and more compared

Both GTA Liberty City and GTA San Andreas are iconic games in their own way.

GTA Liberty City was a genre defining experience when it came out. Every GTA game since has been based on Liberty City's open world formula. Its also an inspiration for the open world genre as a whole, as many other franchises have taken inspiration from the GTA Liberty City formula.

GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, took the Liberty City formula and mastered it. The game has a massive open world, RPG elements like health and fitness, a cast of whacky characters and a gripping narrative. GTA San Andreas is often hailed as the best GTA game by many in the community.

Both GTA Liberty City and GTA San Andreas have been ported to Android smartphones. In this article, we will compare file size, gameplay, required specs, etc. of the android versions of both the games.

GTA LC vs GTA SA

File size

GTA LC Playstore page

GTA Liberty City has a file size of 1.3 GB but players should keep at least 1.6 GB free.

GTA SA Playstore page

GTA San Andreas has a file size of 2.6 GB which is double Liberty City's file size. This can be attributed to the fact that San Andreas is way bigger than Liberty City in map size.

Rating

As seen in the images above, GTA Liberty City has a rating of 4.6 out of 5. This is a very good rating for a game to have on the Playstore.

GTA San Andreas, on the other hand, has a lower rating of 4.0 out of 5. The drop in ratings might be because the game is way buggier than Liberty City.

System requirements

Liberty City requires Android devices to be running Android 7.0 or higher. There are a ton of issues on Android 11 which are yet to be fixed.

San Andreas also requires Android devices to be running Android 7.0 or higher and is also suffering the same issues on Android 11. These issues have been going on for months but Rockstar still hasn't fixed them.

Both these games should be played on no less than a mid-range smartphone to get the best experience possible.

Gameplay

GTA Liberty City has the same gameplay as the PC and console versions except that the controls are now on-screen as buttons. The control scheme on Android devices might take some time to get used to.

San Andreas has mostly the same gameplay as Liberty City but San Andreas improves on a lot of things like driving controls and shooting. It is way more polished than Liberty City in every aspect. Hence, San Andreas has better gameplay.

