GTA San Andreas vs GTA Vice City - Which game has better graphics in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition?

There has always been a debate about which game has better graphics: GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City. With the release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition around the corner, many players wonder which game will have better graphics in the remaster.

When GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas were released, the games had a two-year gap between the releases. During this time, Rockstar Games learned more techniques to build better games and also had better technology at their disposal. This was the reason the graphics of GTA San Andreas were better than the ones players get to see in GTA Vice City.

With Rockstar Games releasing the remasters of both the games together for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, players are curious to find out which game will have better graphics.

Which game has better graphics in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition - GTA San Andreas or GTA Vice City

While both of these games are iconic classics, many players can't wait to see how the games look. Rockstar has claimed to have worked on many graphical enhancements while keeping the main look of the game intact.

On October 22, 2021, Rockstar released the gameplay trailer for GTA Trilogy and in that video, players get to see a glimpse of how the games are going to look.

GTA Vice City has always been the most vibrant game in the series. The game uses many neon colors to portray Miami, which gives the game its appeal. On the other hand, GTA San Andreas was more realistic but had a simpler approach with the art direction.

Between the remasters of the two games, GTA Vice City looks much better with modern graphics, working well with the eye-catching color scheme.

With the graphics almost the same as GTA San Andreas, Vice City has the advantage because of its style and color palette. There are more elements in Vice City that can take advantage of ray tracing as there are more clubs in the game.

The neon HUD of Vice City also reaps the benefits of modern graphics, making everything look polished in 4K resolutions.

