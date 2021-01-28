GTA throwback: Indian Youtuber Mythpat hunts for Ghost easter egg and breakfast in hilarious GTA 5 video

Over the past few years, content creation, streaming, and gaming communities on YouTube have taken off in a big way in India, and GTA 5 remains one of the most popular games featured.

One of the biggest YouTubers to come out of the gaming community in India, Mythpat, puts out hilarious gaming videos, including GTA 5. Over the course of his YouTube career, he has put out several hilarious GTA 5 videos and streams, with assured hilarity in each one.

In one of his videos from December 7th, 2020, Mythpat embarked on a quest to look for the Ghost easter egg on Mount Gordo.

The infamous easter egg of Jolene Cranely-Evans appears on Mount Gordo at specific times in one especially creepy reference to the in-game lore and news stories.

But before Mytpat went about ghost-hunting, he looked for breakfast in Los Santos, which quickly escalated into a 4-Star Wanted Level police chase in GTA 5.

Mythpat hunts for Ghost easter egg and breakfast in hilarious GTA 5 video

Only in GTA 5 can a pursuit of breakfast lead into a full-blown war with the city police department, complete with a high-speed chase on the highway.

Eventually, the chase came to an end as Mythpat as Franklin succumbed to the injuries sustained in combat.

After which, he proceeded to Mount Gordo at the specific time when Jolene Craneley's ghost supposedly haunts the peak in GTA 5. With hilarious modding and possible photo-editing genius, Mythpat incorporated a hilarious callback to his older content with a classic bait-and-switch.

Mythpat is currently one of the most popular gaming YouTubers from India and has garnered an absolutely massive audience on the platform. He currently has over 6.48M subscribers on his YouTube channel and regularly puts out videos of games ranging from Free Fire to GTA 5.

